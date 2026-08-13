This Top-Rated Pasta Sauce Outshines Rao's, Classico, And Bertolli's, Per Consumer Reports

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If you've ever wandered down the pasta sauce aisle at the grocery store you know the choices can be overwhelming. There are so many brands to choose from, and within each brand you have even more decisions to make in terms of flavor; there's marinara, roasted garlic, tomato basil, and more. In any case, it's a good starting point to know which brands make consistently good pasta sauce.

Consumer Reports looked at dozens of store-bought sauces and formed a weighted rating (based 60% on nutrition and 40% on flavor) to help consumers find the best jarred pasta sauce for them. One of the top sauces on store shelves, according to Consumer Reports, is Victoria Low Sodium Marinara (which tied with The Silver Palate Low Sodium Marinara). That's right, Rao's (Ina Garten's favorite pasta sauce), Classico, and Bertolli's — some of the most prominent options on store shelves — were outshone by Victoria. For what it's worth, we also thought highly of this brand when we ranked 14 store-bought marinara sauces.

This is a higher-end sauce (a 24-ounce jar of Victoria Low Sodium Marinara sells for $20.48 at Walmart) and the jar proudly claims it includes 100% imported Italian tomatoes, imported olive oil, garlic, basil, onions, sea salt, and spices. For the unfamiliar, Victoria is a Brooklyn-based pasta sauce company which opened in 1929, and it sets itself apart by slow kettle cooking its sauces for 90 minutes to mirror the flavor of homemade. Victoria offers a line of 20 different pasta sauces on its website, including vodka sauce, organic pomodoro sauce (which pairs well with wine), organic toasted garlic sauce, and several low-sodium sauces.