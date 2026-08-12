Corned Beef And Cabbage Isn't An Irish Dinner — It Actually Originated In This American City

Corned beef and cabbage seems like a thoroughly Irish dish. After all, people eat it on the day we celebrate all things Emerald Isle, St. Patrick's Day, right? But once you start digging into the past, you'll find this dish may have some Irish roots, but corned beef and cabbage is an American invention. In fact, in Ireland the Irish don't typically eat corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day. They're more likely to eat bacon and cabbage, Ireland's national dish, since pork was the go-to protein in Ireland for centuries. Cabbage was also another important food since it's nutrient-dense and easy to grow there.

It was Irish Americans in New York City who made the switch to cheaper, more plentiful beef after settling in their new home following the Great Potato Famine of 1845 to 1849, which saw an influx of Irish immigration to the U.S. It's believed they eventually began buying corned beef from kosher Jewish butchers, who as fellow immigrants, lived in close proximity on Manhattan's Lower East Side. Besides being less expensive and easier to find than pork, corned beef was similar to the Irish bacon — the term "corned" originally referred simply to salt curing — from their homeland. Corned beef and cabbage on New Year's Day became popular among Irish Americans, too.