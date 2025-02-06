Why Don't The Irish Celebrate St. Patrick's Day With Corned Beef And Cabbage?

In both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, St. Patrick's Day, the holiday celebrating the Emerald Isle's patron saint every March 17, looks a whole lot different than it does in the United States. You won't find green beer or dyed rivers, and, until the 20th century, not even any parades. While alcohol has often flowed freely on the holiday Stateside, from 1927 to 1961 the Republic of Ireland banned the sale of booze on that day. Similarly, the food eaten on St. Patrick's Day looks a bit different than what Americans have come to associate with the Irish celebration.

You're unlikely to find corned beef and cabbage, since it's not a traditionally Irish dish. The closest thing you'll find Irish folks eating on St. Patrick's Day might be bacon and cabbage, corned beef and cabbage's predecessor, which is considered Ireland's national dish. In order to understand why corned beef and cabbage has become so associated with St. Patrick's Day in the U.S., we have to go back to the 19th century.