Improve Your Next Pot Of Coffee With One Chinese Spice

A day doesn't really start until you've had that first cup of eye-opening coffee. But, variety really is the spice of life when it comes to something you drink daily, and Chinese five spice is the one you want to reach for when it's time to put a special twist on your morning brew. There are ways to flavor coffee with extracts, syrups, and sweeteners, but spice is natural and time-tested. Mexico's café de olla (typically with cloves and star anise), Senegal's café touba (featuring selim pepper and cloves), and pumpkin spice in the U.S. are just three examples of coffees that use spices to make unique flavors.

Chinese five-spice powder is a blend of (as the name implies) five spices: Cloves, fennel seeds, star anise, Cassia cinnamon, and Sichuan peppercorns. If you're familiar with Sichuan cooking, you may start sweating just hearing the word and you might think the resulting coffee will make you beg for water, but you'd be surprised. While Chinese five spice is commonly used to prepare dinner dishes, its flavor is already used in sweet treats, like brownies. In cooking, some people say the Sichuan peppercorns tingle the tongue, but in coffee, you won't really get that sensation. Instead, your coffee is transformed with hints of cinnamon along with licorice from the star anise and gives you that sensation of warmth during an autumn day.