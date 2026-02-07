No Electricity? No Problem. Here's How To Make Your Morning Coffee Without It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like that morning cup of coffee. The aroma fills your kitchen as the sun is rising, beckoning you to start your day. You relish the ritual of getting the coffee-to-water ratio just right. The rest of your morning routine is perfectly timed so you can walk back into the kitchen as the coffee's finished brewing. All you have to do is grab your mug, serve, and sit back with a smile. But what happens if you wake up to find you have no electricity? Not to worry, there's a simple method that will save your day.

It's basically a quick hack of the traditional pour-over method without the need for a fancy pour-over coffee maker. As long as you have hot water, coffee, and a paper filter, the only other thing you'll need is a rubber band or elastic hair tie. Start by heating up your water in a stove-top kettle or small pot to your ideal temperature. Of course, if you have an electric range at home, you'll want a portable stove, like the Grill Boss Dual Fuel Camp Stove, in advance.

While the water is heating, place a paper filter over your cup, and secure it with a filter over the rim and add your coffee grounds. Once the water is ready, pour it into the filter slowly to prevent any messes as it seeps through. When the coffee has finished brewing, you can toss the filter and grounds, and enjoy. Crisis averted.