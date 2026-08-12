Roasted Potatoes Reach Crispy Perfection Thanks To One Unexpected Ingredient
Roasted potatoes are one of those side dishes that never disappoint. Crispy and golden-brown on the outside, and wonderfully soft and fluffy on the inside, they pair well with almost any meal. Now, one of the best ways to get them crispy is to use Jamie Oliver's method of shaking the parboiled spuds until startchy and white. Still, if you've ever struggled to get that signature golden crust, there's one unexpected condiment that might change the way you prepare them for good: make room for mayonnaise.
Surely, coating potatoes in mayo might sound unusual at first, but hear us out: There's a good reason why you should start roasting your potatoes slathered in mayonnaise. In essence, mayo consists of oil, eggs, and a small amount of acid (whether vinegar or lemon juice). Those ingredients are basically everything you need to help your potatoes develop an extra-crispy finish. It's like coating them in oil with a flavorful upgrade. While the oil will promote the crisping, the protein present in the eggs will deepen the browning through a process called the Maillard reaction.
The mayo type doesn't matter much. You can make your own, or pick any of the popular mayonnaise brands, and you'll still get amazing results. Better still, a flavored mayo can make your potatoes even tastier. Garlic mayo, for example, will infuse the potatoes with a savory, umami kick. On the other hand, if you're after a smoky, spicy twist, chipotle mayo is the way to go. At the same time, curry mayo would provide a complex blend of flavors and fill your kitchen with an irresistible aroma.
How to coat your potatoes with mayo step by step
Parboiling may be the secret to crispy, restaurant-quality roast potatoes, but mayo also won't let you down. Plus, it's an incredibly easy kitchen hack that only takes a couple of minutes and yet leaves you with a mind-blowing dish. Get your favorite roasted potato recipe (ours is roasted Spanish potatoes) and be ready to tweak it a bit.
First, you'll need to cut your potatoes. While the shape totally depends on your preference, cutting them into 1 to 1.5-inch bite-sized cubes will help them cook more evenly. For baby potatoes, either keep them whole or slice them in half.
Now comes the fun part: coating your potatoes in mayo. Place them into a large mixing bowl and add roughly 3 tablespoons of mayo per pound of potatoes. If this seems like too much mayo, don't worry. It will melt away as the potatoes cook. Next, season them well — and experiment with your favorite seasonings. Add some garlic, dried parsley, cayenne pepper, dill, oregano, or anything else you like.
Finally, mix everything well and spread the potatoes on a baking sheet, but make sure to leave some room between them to allow crisping. Once that's done, bake them until they reach a nice golden-brown color. When they're finally ready, just take them out and enjoy.