Roasted Potatoes Reach Crispy Perfection Thanks To One Unexpected Ingredient

Roasted potatoes are one of those side dishes that never disappoint. Crispy and golden-brown on the outside, and wonderfully soft and fluffy on the inside, they pair well with almost any meal. Now, one of the best ways to get them crispy is to use Jamie Oliver's method of shaking the parboiled spuds until startchy and white. Still, if you've ever struggled to get that signature golden crust, there's one unexpected condiment that might change the way you prepare them for good: make room for mayonnaise.

Surely, coating potatoes in mayo might sound unusual at first, but hear us out: There's a good reason why you should start roasting your potatoes slathered in mayonnaise. In essence, mayo consists of oil, eggs, and a small amount of acid (whether vinegar or lemon juice). Those ingredients are basically everything you need to help your potatoes develop an extra-crispy finish. It's like coating them in oil with a flavorful upgrade. While the oil will promote the crisping, the protein present in the eggs will deepen the browning through a process called the Maillard reaction.

The mayo type doesn't matter much. You can make your own, or pick any of the popular mayonnaise brands, and you'll still get amazing results. Better still, a flavored mayo can make your potatoes even tastier. Garlic mayo, for example, will infuse the potatoes with a savory, umami kick. On the other hand, if you're after a smoky, spicy twist, chipotle mayo is the way to go. At the same time, curry mayo would provide a complex blend of flavors and fill your kitchen with an irresistible aroma.