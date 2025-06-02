How Jamie Oliver Gets Roast Potatoes Golden, Crispy, And Delicious — Every Single Time

If there's one thing Jamie Oliver knows how to nail, it's roast potatoes. The British chef has perfected the art of crispy, golden exterior, while making sure they're fluffy and tender inside. Luckily for us, he's shared his go-to method on YouTube, and it's sure to be a hit, whether served as part of a Sunday roast, or devoured as a meal on its own (no judgement here).

First things first, it's vital you pick the right spud. Jamie's top choice? Maris Piper. He raves about them, and for good reason. They have just the right amount of starch to give you those crunchy, caramelized edges once scorched in the oven. And a pro tip, if you're in America and can't get your hands on Maris Piper, Yukon Gold is a great alternative, with its creaminess and medium starch making it a strong contender for the perfect steak fry potato.

After peeling them, parboil the potatoes in salted water until they're almost falling apart. But don't panic if your potatoes are fragile, you haven't messed up. This is where the magic begins: shake them in a colander so the edges turn white and starchy. Those are the bits that will transform into that mouthwatering golden crunch later.