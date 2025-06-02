How Jamie Oliver Gets Roast Potatoes Golden, Crispy, And Delicious — Every Single Time
If there's one thing Jamie Oliver knows how to nail, it's roast potatoes. The British chef has perfected the art of crispy, golden exterior, while making sure they're fluffy and tender inside. Luckily for us, he's shared his go-to method on YouTube, and it's sure to be a hit, whether served as part of a Sunday roast, or devoured as a meal on its own (no judgement here).
First things first, it's vital you pick the right spud. Jamie's top choice? Maris Piper. He raves about them, and for good reason. They have just the right amount of starch to give you those crunchy, caramelized edges once scorched in the oven. And a pro tip, if you're in America and can't get your hands on Maris Piper, Yukon Gold is a great alternative, with its creaminess and medium starch making it a strong contender for the perfect steak fry potato.
After peeling them, parboil the potatoes in salted water until they're almost falling apart. But don't panic if your potatoes are fragile, you haven't messed up. This is where the magic begins: shake them in a colander so the edges turn white and starchy. Those are the bits that will transform into that mouthwatering golden crunch later.
What comes next?
Next comes the fun part — the seasoning — which transforms your roasties from simple spuds into a symphony of flavor. One option is to toss the steaming potatoes into a mix of olive oil and butter, with the fat quickly heating up the outsides, causing water to evaporate, leading to that crispy surface you're aiming for. Light oils with a high smoke point, like sunflower or vegetable oil, help create that crispy texture and add a subtle richness. Just steer clear of extra virgin olive oil, which can turn slightly bitter when exposed to high heat.
Adding butter also creates a rich, savory flavor, but if you really want to go all out, goose fat, pork tallow, or duck fat is the ingredient your roast potatoes are missing. This is Jamie's go-to for special occasions like Christmas, creating a rich texture that's a real treat. And don't forget a spritz of red wine vinegar, as well as, of course, a healthy sprinkling of salt, pepper, rosemary, and garlic, before shutting them in the oven for just under an hour.
But don't throw aside your apron just yet; what comes next step is arguably the most important step. Take them out, admire your golden gems, smash them with a masher for the crispiest results possible, and pop them back in the oven for another hour. This second roast gives you maximum surface area for crispiness. When they come out, you'll have perfectly golden, crunchy roast potatoes that could steal the show from any main dish.