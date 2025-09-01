Give Your Dunkin' Pumpkin Latte A Chocolate Upgrade And Thank Us Later
Enjoying your first pumpkin spiced latte of the fall season is right up there with stepping on your first crunchy leaf, and believe it or not, some Dunkin' fans are coming up with ways to make the quintessential fall pick-me-up even more perfect. While the drink isn't everyone's cup of tea (or coffee), many of us anxiously count the days until pumpkin season returns. Fans of Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte say that adding a few pumps of mocha can take your autumnal beverage to the next level, and their reasoning makes all the sense in the world. Cinnamon — one of the key components that creates the unmistakable taste of pumpkin spice — works remarkably well with chocolate. Combining the two with the robust espresso and the rich sweetened condensed milk in Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl creates a smooth, balanced sweetness with a seriously improved depth of flavor.
To give this a try, simply ask for a few pumps of mocha syrup in your next pumpkin latte from Dunkin'. Be sure to give it a good stir before you take your first sip to ensure the flavors are adequately combined. If you really want to ramp up the chocolatey goodness, consider asking for a drizzle of chocolate syrup on top of your whipped cream.
More ways to elevate your Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte — mocha or not
Dunkin's Pumkin Spice Signature Latte is great as is, but we're always on the hunt for new ways to take our favorite coffee drinks to the next level. If you simply want more pumpkin flavor (and who doesn't?), try adding an extra shot of pumpkin swirl. You might also consider revving up the caffeine factor and coffee flavor by adding an extra shot of espresso (which is far more powerful than drip coffee, ounce for ounce).
In the mood to create a new twist on your pumpkin latte? When you're mixing up flavors at Dunkin', it's important to know the difference between a shot and a swirl. Flavor shots only add flavor; they don't add any sweetness to your drink. Swirls, on the other hand, are made with sweetened condensed milk, adding sugar to your latte. Try adding a few shots of unsweetened toasted almond for a nutty flavor that plays well with the nutmeg and cinnamon of the pumpkin swirl. If you'd like to sweeten your pumpkin latte a bit further, try adding another flavor swirl, like caramel, hazelnut, or French vanilla. Best of all? Any of these customizations will also complement the chocolatey richness of a mocha pumpkin latte.