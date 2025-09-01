Give Your Dunkin' Pumpkin Latte A Chocolate Upgrade And Thank Us Later

Enjoying your first pumpkin spiced latte of the fall season is right up there with stepping on your first crunchy leaf, and believe it or not, some Dunkin' fans are coming up with ways to make the quintessential fall pick-me-up even more perfect. While the drink isn't everyone's cup of tea (or coffee), many of us anxiously count the days until pumpkin season returns. Fans of Dunkin's Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte say that adding a few pumps of mocha can take your autumnal beverage to the next level, and their reasoning makes all the sense in the world. Cinnamon — one of the key components that creates the unmistakable taste of pumpkin spice — works remarkably well with chocolate. Combining the two with the robust espresso and the rich sweetened condensed milk in Dunkin's pumpkin flavor swirl creates a smooth, balanced sweetness with a seriously improved depth of flavor.

To give this a try, simply ask for a few pumps of mocha syrup in your next pumpkin latte from Dunkin'. Be sure to give it a good stir before you take your first sip to ensure the flavors are adequately combined. If you really want to ramp up the chocolatey goodness, consider asking for a drizzle of chocolate syrup on top of your whipped cream.