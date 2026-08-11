Blueberries Vs Strawberries: Which Delicious Berry Offers A Larger Dose Of Vitamin C?

Both blueberries and strawberries should be among the foods you reach for on a regular basis. However you eat them, whether on their own or as additions to oatmeal or yogurt or tossed in salads, these berries are not only delicious but also highly nutritious. They both contain antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins, like vitamin C. But there is a clear winner when it comes to which has a higher content of the latter nutrient: strawberries.

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, vitamin C is vital for healthy immune function and may lower your risk for certain cancers. A lack of this vitamin can result in scurvy, a potentially fatal degenerative disease. The best way to get this nutrient is from food. A serving (1 cup) of blueberries delivers 16% or so of your daily value of vitamin C. An equivalent amount of strawberries, on the other hand, delivers nearly 100%. Besides having much more vitamin C, strawberries deliver it with fewer calories than their blue cousins. A cup of strawberries has about 46 calories, while blueberries have almost twice as much at 84 calories per serving. Still, we don't want to give blueberries short shrift. They win out against strawberries in other areas.