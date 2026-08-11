Make Cabbage More Flavorful With One Spoonful Of This Free Ingredient

There are many marvelous ways to make the sometimes unfairly maligned cabbage delicious. One of the easiest methods borrows a bit of a common breakfast byproduct for a thrifty swap that makes a tasty impact. Replacing your everyday cooking fat with a bit of bacon grease imbues your next cabbage preparation with the essence of salty, savory swine without having to fire up a whole darn roast.

We realize bacon grease is "free" on a technicality. You do need to buy the bacon, but the grease is not something you need to purchase separately. This is also one of the most flavorful ways to repurpose something that a lot of folks would otherwise send to the bin. The rasher's fat content, salinity, and umami quality are all among the scientific reasons that so many folks think bacon goes great with everything. Cabbage ranks high in that "everything" column because it's fairly neutral to start with before the bacon grease gets to work amplifying the botanical's subtle sweetness. The cabbage's crispness, even when somewhat softened upon cooking, also takes on more textural depth when tossed in the silken fat — but you need said grease before you can get started. Fortunately, it's almost as easily rendered as it is tossed with the leafy green vegetable.