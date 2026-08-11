Crock-Pot Chili Will Taste Unforgettable If You Add This To The Mix

A hearty pot of chili is a great choice when you're craving something satisfying and simmering all your ingredients in a Crock-Pot makes preparing a batch effortless. It's easy to customize too; playing with the flavors of this warming dinner is as simple as dropping a few extra ingredients into the slow cooker. Adding in a specialty item, like sweet and spicy hot honey, can elevate your chili from basic to unforgettable.

Hot honey really took the food world by storm in the early 2020s, finding its way into everything from pizza and breakfast sandwiches to coffee and cakes; it's time for chili to be added to that list. Hot honey can add another layer of spice for those who want a unique kick to their bowl of chili. Its contrasting sweet and spicy notes allows hot honey to complement and contrast with the various chili ingredients (usually a base of tomato, beans, a protein, and plenty of spices) — adding a deeper flavor to your bowl.

Beyond adding new flavors, hot honey can also help correct an unbalanced chili. If you're not careful, the combination of tomatoes and spicy ingredients can result in a dish that's too acidic. One of the oldest tricks in the book is to temper some of that acid with a pinch of sugar. Instead, swap the sugar with hot honey. Of course, regular honey would work here, but a squeeze of hot honey can balance those off-kilter flavors while making things a little more interesting.