The Outback Steakhouse Sister Restaurant Seafood Lovers Can't Skip

Everybody knows Outback Steakhouse for its signature steaks, like Victoria's Filet Mignon. But it also has quite a list of seafood options on the menu as well — which makes sense when you consider Outback's parent company, Bloomin' Brands. Besides the Australian-themed steakhouse, it owns several other restaurant chains, including Carrabba's Italian Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and seafood specialist Bonefish Grill.

Calling Bonefish Grill a seafood lover's dream is practically an understatement. The chain has more than two dozen different seafood-centric dishes listed on its menu. You'll find items like bourbon-glazed salmon, fish and chips, pan-seared blackened ahi tuna, pasta with scallops and shrimp scampi, plus parmesan-crusted rainbow trout, and twin cold-water lobster tails. And those are just from the entrees. Appetizers include fried calamari, crab cakes, and tempura crunch sashimi tuna. What's more, Bonefish Grill's side dishes are considered some of the best you'll find at a seafood chain.

All of these items come at a fairly reasonable price considering Bonefish Grill is a seafood restaurant (which can be expensive). The most expensive dish on the menu is the Barrel Cut Filet & Lobster Tail surf and turf, which pairs the crustacean with a 7-ounce steak and two sides — while prices vary by location, it could run you $48 or more. Meanwhile, seafood main courses might range between $21 and $45. Overall, Bonefish Grill is clearly meant to be an upscale chain, and reviews seem to indicate it's worth the price.