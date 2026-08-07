The Outback Steakhouse Sister Restaurant Seafood Lovers Can't Skip
Everybody knows Outback Steakhouse for its signature steaks, like Victoria's Filet Mignon. But it also has quite a list of seafood options on the menu as well — which makes sense when you consider Outback's parent company, Bloomin' Brands. Besides the Australian-themed steakhouse, it owns several other restaurant chains, including Carrabba's Italian Grill, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and seafood specialist Bonefish Grill.
Calling Bonefish Grill a seafood lover's dream is practically an understatement. The chain has more than two dozen different seafood-centric dishes listed on its menu. You'll find items like bourbon-glazed salmon, fish and chips, pan-seared blackened ahi tuna, pasta with scallops and shrimp scampi, plus parmesan-crusted rainbow trout, and twin cold-water lobster tails. And those are just from the entrees. Appetizers include fried calamari, crab cakes, and tempura crunch sashimi tuna. What's more, Bonefish Grill's side dishes are considered some of the best you'll find at a seafood chain.
All of these items come at a fairly reasonable price considering Bonefish Grill is a seafood restaurant (which can be expensive). The most expensive dish on the menu is the Barrel Cut Filet & Lobster Tail surf and turf, which pairs the crustacean with a 7-ounce steak and two sides — while prices vary by location, it could run you $48 or more. Meanwhile, seafood main courses might range between $21 and $45. Overall, Bonefish Grill is clearly meant to be an upscale chain, and reviews seem to indicate it's worth the price.
Bonefish Grill has more than a quarter century of history and plenty of enthusiastic customers
Bonefish Grill has been in business since 2000 and was sold to Bloomin' Brands just a year after opening; it has since grown from just three locations to 157 as of March 2026. Over its 25-plus years in operation, the chain has clearly built up a sizable seafood-loving fan base. In particular, many people praise the Bang Bang Shrimp — fried shrimp served with a creamy, spicy sauce. Main courses also seem to make a good initial impression — one first-time visitor to the restaurant writes on Yelp: "All of the entrees were cooked perfectly and the flavor was great and the portion sizes were perfect. This was my first trip to Bonefish ... We will definitely go back!!"
Customers have also consistently highlighted the restaurant's reliability. On Tripadvisor, a reviewer sums up why they keep returning, writing, "Bonefish Grill provides a consistent high-quality experience at all the locations we have been to." And on a Reddit thread dedicated to the chain, one customer comments, "I do feel that as far as all chains go, they're higher up the ladder in quality and def consistency than others." Numerous other diners have praise for the service and atmosphere.
That's not to say all the reviews out there about Bonefish Grill are positive. Like other major chains, there are complaints about the food and the pricing. But, overall, if you're looking for a more upscale seafood restaurant that isn't serving up $80 entrees, Bonefish Grill seems worth checking out.