Plan A Night Out At Outback's Sister Chain For An Elevated Steakhouse Experience

Outback Steakhouse is popular for its affordable steaks and Australian theme. It's a good place to go when you want to dine with friends or family affordably but still get a decent meal. But while Outback might have flavorful steaks, but if you want a more upscale and elevated vibe, try its sister restaurant, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

Fleming's is not a steakhouse to dine at on a budget. Its steak menu is noticeably costlier than Outback's. The restaurant offers a wide variety of steak options, including an 11-ounce filet mignon ($73), a 16-ounce New York strip ($78), and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye ($84). The most expensive steak on the menu is the Japanese Wagyu Strip, which costs a whopping $149.

Other elevated entree options that customers extol online include the ginger sea bass and the North Atlantic lobster tails, both of which seem to be satisfying alternatives to beef. However, it's clear that steak and seafood rule the menu, given there's only one chicken option and one pasta choice among the entrees. Finally, those who want to go all out can top the experience off with something from the dessert menu, such as a slice of New York cheesecake or the crème brûlée.