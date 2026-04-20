Plan A Night Out At Outback's Sister Chain For An Elevated Steakhouse Experience
Outback Steakhouse is popular for its affordable steaks and Australian theme. It's a good place to go when you want to dine with friends or family affordably but still get a decent meal. But while Outback might have flavorful steaks, but if you want a more upscale and elevated vibe, try its sister restaurant, Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.
Fleming's is not a steakhouse to dine at on a budget. Its steak menu is noticeably costlier than Outback's. The restaurant offers a wide variety of steak options, including an 11-ounce filet mignon ($73), a 16-ounce New York strip ($78), and a 20-ounce bone-in ribeye ($84). The most expensive steak on the menu is the Japanese Wagyu Strip, which costs a whopping $149.
Other elevated entree options that customers extol online include the ginger sea bass and the North Atlantic lobster tails, both of which seem to be satisfying alternatives to beef. However, it's clear that steak and seafood rule the menu, given there's only one chicken option and one pasta choice among the entrees. Finally, those who want to go all out can top the experience off with something from the dessert menu, such as a slice of New York cheesecake or the crème brûlée.
Fleming's is a little harder to find than Outback
Fleming's is owned by Bloomin' Brands, the same parent company as Outback, making it a chain with sister restaurants (in this case, Carrabba's and Bonefish Grill). Fleming's has locations in only 24 states, so you'll need to check whether one is close by. Most of them are in California, though (14), while other states like Alabama have just one location. Although it's less ubiquitous than Outback, if you have the chance to dine at Fleming's, you'll definitely see that it's a different vibe. Each location's website has a page dedicated to its team, so you know exactly who is behind your dining experience — a personalized touch that's already something more upscale than most chain restaurants. It offers separate dinner and bar menus, too, so you can opt for a slightly more relaxed vibe if you want to sit away from the main dining room.
Based on a Reddit thread discussing Fleming's prices and quality, customers have slightly mixed reviews. Some said the service was "impeccable," while others said they'd choose other chain steakhouses, like Morton's or Ruth's Chris. Meanwhile, in a different thread highlighting the even cook on a Fleming's steak, another beef-loving Redditor proclaimed, "It's probably the best upscale chain restaurant."