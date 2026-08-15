The Genius Meat Mallet Hack That Makes Peeling Garlic Easy

Garlic makes so many dishes more flavorful and fragrant, but it can be a pain to peel. Digging your hands into that tough skin to break it is not only difficult but also leaves you with garlic fingers (if you know, you know). Next time, use this easy kitchen hack: crush the garlic with a meat mallet, and watch how effortlessly it peels. Meat mallets are typically used for tenderizing meat — no surprise there — but they are also one of the easiest methods of peeling garlic, though a little lesser known.

The big reason garlic is hard to peel is that the firm, tough skin on the end of the garlic where the roots grow, known as the basal plate, is difficult to break. If you hit the garlic hard enough with the meat mallet, that basal plate dislodges from the clove. The skin also disconnects from the clove, and the entire exterior of the clove breaks apart. From there, you can just peel it back with your fingers — no more digging your hands into the garlic itself.