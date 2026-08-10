Doritos' First-Ever Flavor In 1967 Wasn't Nacho Cheese

Doritos offers a variety for everyone — and Chowhound has tried and ranked 15 Doritos flavors, so we know what we're talking about. One of the OG flavors is Nacho Cheese, a snack that often holds a special place in Doritos fans' minds and snack drawers. There is one unexpected Doritos flavor that outshines the beloved Nacho Cheese flavor, but Golden Sriracha was certainly not the first-ever flavor the brand put out into the world to light up taste buds. That honor goes to Doritos Taco.

Doritos Taco chips were launched in 1967, roughly five years before the familiar Nacho Cheese was released in the early '70s. Though the taco flavor later got discontinued, in 2010, Frito-Lay made it possible to enjoy the snack again for a limited time. Customers loved the flavor and its original, old-school packaging so much that the brand decided to bring it back. However, one Redditor received confirmation from headquarters that the flavor would be discontinued as of January 2026.

Before the Taco flavor came about, the very first Doritos version in 1966 was an unflavored toasted corn chip. The original taco chips were pretty well received and even eventually found a purpose outside simple snack food as a popular crunchy topping for a taco salad in the '80s and beyond. But Nacho Cheese is still the most popular, and while Doritos has experimented with different taco-flavored chips, it's not always easy to find a contender against the reigning champ.