8 Trader Joe's Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

While I could never complain in good conscience about having had the privilege to sample so many steaks, I will say that Trader Joe's Beef Rib Eye Steak left much to be desired. Out of its package, the cut's marbling was decent (and there is no overstating how marbling impacts your steak). However, even before taking a bite, I knew that it would be a disappointment.

When I cut into the steak, I noticed that it resisted coming apart. One look and it was easy to see why: sinew, the thin, white ropes of tough tendon that do not melt down or render during the cooking process, was more abundant in this cut than in any of the others that I tasted.

The steak's taste was about as good as its texture. The flavor leaned sulfurous (despite being prepared more than a week before its sell-by date), and it did not offer the deeply unctuous, savory taste I've come to expect from ribeye. It is no wonder that so many shoppers avoid buying ribeye steaks from Trader Joe's.