This Simple Condiment Gives Buffalo Chicken Dip A Big Flavor Boost
We are not going to sit here and say Buffalo chicken dip doesn't already have a lot going for it, flavor-wise. It obviously does. As far as dips goes, this one is outrageously salty, creamy, and a bit spicy. But because it is loaded with cream cheese or sour cream, shredded cheese, and blue cheese (or ranch dressing for those who don't love blue cheese), it is also very rich — and a flavor profile like that is just asking for a little sharpness and acidity to cut through. This is where a splash of pickle brine can step in. Buffalo sauce already has a bit of a vinegar-spiked tang, but pickle brine can push that contrast even further while adding another layer of flavor.
And contrast is really the whole point here — instead of adding more rich and creamy ingredients into the mix, pickle brine is sharp and tart. Plus, there's a natural flavor connection. Dill pickles are often served alongside Buffalo-flavored foods, whether you're layering slices onto a fried chicken sandwich or pickle-brining your Buffalo chicken wings. It's also a great way to reduce food waste a bittoo, because it gives a new life to all the delicious leftover brine that otherwise just gets tipped down the sink.
Choose your brine, then add it carefully
When choosing the best brine for your Buffalo chicken dip, a classic dill pickle brine is a great place to start. This is because, depending on the brand, it brings a lot to the table. The brine has dill, garlic, mustard seed, and other pickling spices along with its vinegar-based acidity. However, there are other types of pickle that could bring different flavor profiles to your dip — a sweet pickle brine, for example, would be quite different than a sharper dill brine. But really, any type of pickle will suffice, as they all have the right acidity level to slip right in alongside the buttery heat of the Buffalo sauce. And if it's heat you're looking for, then don't overlook a jar of pickled jalapeños as well. Jalapeño brine is another way to bring a similar acidic kick but with an extra blast of heat.
To experiment, start small to see how it goes. Pickle juice is salty, so if you're adding other salty elements such as blue cheese, then you could accidentally overdo it. Plus, too much at once could turn your dip watery, and you want it to retain a silky texture. Just 2 tablespoons per batch is adequate as a starting point, and it's always easier to add more pickle brine in than it is take it out.