How Much Does The Best-By Date On Instant Rice Really Matter?
Grocery store foods come with a lot of labels, some of which may not be entirely understood (what exactly is the importance of the sell-by date, anyway?). The best-by date might also be confusing for some shoppers stocking up on their favorite goods. While it may feel wise to stock up on your go-to instant rice, checking the best-by date along the way might be worth your while if you want the tastiest meal — but that's more an issue of flavor rather than health. Instant rice is pre-cooked, dehydrated, and packaged to create more convenience for those in a rush, so it's not like you're working with risky raw ingredients.
For most foods sold in the United States (aside from baby formula), the best-by or best before date is an indication of when the food will be at its best quality rather than a sign of food safety. This is also the case for instant rice — the best-by date is a good form of guidance, but it's not a hard deadline. Many popular instant rice brands, like Minute and Mahatma, set a best-by date of two years after manufacture for most of their products — but again, well-stored instant rice can often stay safe to eat much longer than that timeframe. With some food items, like beer, the best-by date really impacts quality, but instant rice-eaters have less to be strict about.
Extra tips and things to consider for enjoying instant rice at its freshest state
There's a science behind how quickly instant rice cooks, and there's also an ideal equation for storing and maintaining instant rice. It's important to store the instant rice in a dark and cool location (like your pantry) for longevity. Alternatively, you can also store the rice in the refrigerator or freezer. If the package is opened or the seal is compromised in any way, then it's best to throw the rice out.
Keeping your instant rice stored well is also about protecting it from adverse circumstances like extreme heat and exposure to the sun or insect infestation. Because of this, you might want to store your packet rice in a sealed container before placing it in a safe dry place. You can also pay attention to clear signs that the rice may not be safe to eat including signs of mold, foul smell, discoloration, or changes in texture. If you can't quite tell if the rice is safe or unsafe in the package, then cooking the rice should offer some guidance: A foul scent is indicative of bacteria or mold, a change in color might be a sign of sun exposure, and black or brown particles in the rice is a sign that there may have been an infestation. If it becomes slimy when cooked, it's definitely time to toss it out.