How Much Does The Best-By Date On Instant Rice Really Matter?

Grocery store foods come with a lot of labels, some of which may not be entirely understood (what exactly is the importance of the sell-by date, anyway?). The best-by date might also be confusing for some shoppers stocking up on their favorite goods. While it may feel wise to stock up on your go-to instant rice, checking the best-by date along the way might be worth your while if you want the tastiest meal — but that's more an issue of flavor rather than health. Instant rice is pre-cooked, dehydrated, and packaged to create more convenience for those in a rush, so it's not like you're working with risky raw ingredients.

For most foods sold in the United States (aside from baby formula), the best-by or best before date is an indication of when the food will be at its best quality rather than a sign of food safety. This is also the case for instant rice — the best-by date is a good form of guidance, but it's not a hard deadline. Many popular instant rice brands, like Minute and Mahatma, set a best-by date of two years after manufacture for most of their products — but again, well-stored instant rice can often stay safe to eat much longer than that timeframe. With some food items, like beer, the best-by date really impacts quality, but instant rice-eaters have less to be strict about.