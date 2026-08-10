Give Queso A Smoky Upgrade With This Everyday Spice

Some foodstuffs are so beloved that the general consensus is that even when they're bad, they're good. Pizza is probably the leading contender in this forgiving regard. And melty cheese lovers everywhere might, naturally, extend this same leeway to queso: the dip that transforms a whole darn culinary category into one specific, resplendent dish. As ooey-gooey good as the decadent dairy still is even on its worst day, queso is also an excellent canvas for all kinds of tasty upgrades. And smoked paprika makes a big impact with little more than a few shakes of a spice that you might already have on hand.

Queso, of course, literally just means cheese. The smooth, Tex-Mex variety that many folks envision when they think of queso as a specific dish can be made with all manner of cheese varieties, including relatively mild kinds like Monterey Jack, Chihuahua, and cheddar, or the bright, salty Velveeta that plenty of queso devotees swear by. Expected mix-ins like chiles further transform the cheese into the also literally titled chile con queso. And, whatever your other preferred signature additions may be, smoked paprika gives it all a warm, woody flair that little else can affect. Unlike plain paprika, smoked paprika is made from peppers that are smoked before they're pulverized into a bright red powder. The resulting flavor will perk up any queso preparation, but it will be more pronounced on some recipes than others.