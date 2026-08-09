Where Does Trader Joe's Milk Come From?

While there are more than 650 Trader Joe's locations in the United States, the company is largely viewed as the anti-chain grocery store. It claims to buy directly from suppliers whenever it can and to focus on delivering quality rather than brand names. One way to test if this is true is to ask where its milk comes from. It turns out that the answer depends on where your Trader Joe's is located. When you first pick up a carton or gallon of Trader Joe's milk, you won't see the milk's source listed straightaway on the container. The milk is store-branded and includes nutritional information along with a Trader Joe's blurb about the quality of the milk, but it doesn't actually list the farm that processed it. To find where it comes from, you have to know where to look.

Every milk carton sold in the United States has a code printed on it beginning with two numbers, and usually a dash, followed by more numbers or letters. In the case of Trader Joe's milk, you'll see that number with a helpful message that reads, "filled at plant:" preceding the code. You can enter that code at the Where Is My Milk From website to get the name and location of the dairy farm that processed that carton. The farm your milk comes from will depend on which Trader Joe's you visit.