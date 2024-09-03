The Company That Supplies Fruit To Costco, Trader Joe's, Aldi, And More

The packaging of private-label produce in grocery stores can sometimes make it seem like the food is sourced from local farmers or the store's own private farm — even if they're actually from the same supplier other grocery stores are using across the country. In reality, only 15% of grocery expenditures actually go back to farmers, with the rest distributed to later stages of the supply chain, like processing and marketing. Undoubtedly, the companies in charge of processing and manufacturing fruit are critical for grocery stores. They are the ones who gather the fruit from varying sources, then freeze and package, allowing for easy distribution directly to the consumer.

The Scenic Fruit Company is in charge of precisely such a task. While the company doesn't disclose its partnership deals, the business does advertise its malleable labeling ability on its website. From the same processing facility, the company can package frozen fruit for different grocery stores, contained in sizes from 4 ounces to 5 pounds. Its products meet organic food standards and come in a wide variety. While especially known for its blueberries, the Scenic Fruit Company also supplies foods like boysenberries, blackberries, rhubarb, cranberries, mango, and pineapple. So with such a wide range of offerings and convenient packaging, it's no surprise that its products end up in retailers across the United States.

