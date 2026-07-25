12 Trader Joe's Desserts That Belong At Your Next Cookout

Finding a dessert suitable for a cookout can sometimes be a tall order. It has to be shareable, portable, and a universal crowd-pleaser. Plus, it has to be able to hold up to the elements, especially extreme heat and the occasional sudden rain shower. Luckily, Trader Joe's is up for the challenge, as it has an eclectic snack and sweet for every occasion, and cookouts are no exception.

So, if you are making plans for your next cookout, you will want to make a stop at the beloved grocery store chain. Between all of the eye-catching packages and cheeky, hand-drawn signs, you might be intimidated by the vast selection of potential cookout desserts at Trader Joe's, but fear not — we have combed through the store's long list of shelf-stable and frozen desserts to find you the best of the best for your next cookout. Keep reading for a guide to the 12 must-have desserts.