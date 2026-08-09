How To Cook Canned Vegetables So They Come Out Crispy (Not Mushy)

Though they're a budget-friendly, shelf-stable, and versatile meal prep option, everyone knows canned vegetables don't taste the same as fresh, no matter what you do to them. Since they're heated during processing and stored in liquid, they usually have a softer texture, and often also carry a metallic flavor that's not exactly pleasant. The good news, however, is that it's fairly easy to fix both of these issues with the help of the almighty air fryer.

Not only can your air fryer cook a whole fish to perfection and reheat leftovers like magic, it can also make many canned veggies crispy, golden, and delicious. Of course, some canned foods work better in the air fryer than others, so it's best to stick with denser, more robust options, such as green beans, whole mushrooms, pearl onions, and carrots. Canned potatoes are especially good in the air fryer, developing a crunchy golden crust like a sophisticated tater tot.

The secret is to drain, rinse, and pat your veggies dry since moisture is the enemy of crispiness. This can be done while your air fryer preheats to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure it's hot enough so the veggies start crisping right away. Season your veggies however you like, toss in a little cooking oil, and put them in a single layer in your air fryer basket. Diced, mixed veggies may only need about five minutes to crisp while larger pieces may need 15 to 20 minutes, so use your judgement.