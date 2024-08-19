16 Canned Foods That Are Perfect For The Air Fryer
Air fryers are revolutionizing the art of roasting across the country, with many folks using them as a regular alternative to a conventional oven. They allow you to save both time and money, with no need to do a lengthy preheat of a large oven to simply heat up one meal. Using canned foods gives you an even bigger shortcut, since the food is ready to eat from the can, meaning the time it takes to crisp it up in the air fryer is significantly reduced.
To help you air fry your canned veggies to perfection, I asked two experts for their input: air fryer expert Jenny Catton, and food blogger and air fryer expert Farwin Simaak. They shared their knowledge and expertise about this wonderful modern appliance. They both have significant experience creating fabulous recipes in the air fryer, and have shared their favorite tips and tricks for using it to get the most out of canned food.
Beans and pulses
When you first started cooking in your air fryer, it probably didn't cross your mind that beans would be a good food to use, but in fact, they are a great ingredient to air fry. "My favorite canned foods to cook in the air fryer are beans and pulses," says Jenny Catton. "They are so versatile and are great for adding extra protein to vegetarian or vegan meals." The ability to cook beans so quickly and simply means that adding them as a healthy side to your main meal is easier than ever.
The air fryer can quickly change the texture of the beans, creating a satisfying snack with just a touch of savory seasoning. "Beans and pulses crisp up beautifully in the air fryer, making a crunchy snack that's a great alternative to potato chips," explains Catton.
However, it is important to prepare your beans properly if you want them to crisp up in the air fryer, otherwise you could be left with a soggy, disappointing dish. "If you want ingredients like... beans and pulses to become crunchy, it's really important to drain and dry them before putting them into the air fryer," advises Catton. If garbanzo beans are your pulse of choice, remember to reserve the drained liquid (known as aquafaba) as it has many brilliant plant-based uses, including in making cocktails.
Salmon
If you've already tried making tuna dishes in your air fryer, why not upgrade to canned salmon for your next midweek meal? "I also love using canned salmon or tuna to make delicious patties," says Farwin Simaak. "They're quick, easy, and full of flavor."
As an oily fish, salmon is packed with omega-3 fats, which are great for your heart, hair, and skin. Making a tasty meal using canned salmon is a convenient way to get the family eating more of this nutritious fish. Simaak shared her recipe for making fishcakes in the air fryer using canned salmon.
"Mix the drained can of salmon with a beaten egg, ¼ salt, ¼ ground black pepper, ½ tbsp lemon juice, chopped parsley, chopped dill, and enough breadcrumbs to bind them and make into patties," she shares. "Air fry at 390 F for five to eight minutes until they're browned. Flip and air fry for another five minutes until that side is browned too. Serve warm with your favorite dip." Simaak also had a word of warning when it comes to cooking canned salmon in the air fryer, since you don't want to waste this premium ingredient. "It's also important not to overcook delicate canned foods, like fish, as they can become dry," she adds.
If upping your intake of oily fish is on your to-do list, air fryer canned salmon is an ideal way to add some in with little effort. Using the air fryer will save you time and money.
Peaches
If you thought you were restricted to savory foods in your air fryer, think again. With a little creativity, you can create quick and delicious desserts without having to turn on your main oven. "I like to use canned fruits like peaches or pears in the air fryer to make crumbles and cobblers," says Jenny Catton. A dish that usually takes at least 40 minutes, plus preheating time, can be on your table in just over 20, thanks to your air fryer.
Farwin Simaak also likes to cook sweet treats in the air fryer, telling us, "Yes, canned fruits like peaches and pineapple can be used to make delicious air fryer desserts." Since the big advantages of the air fryer are speed and convenience, a simple recipe is probably the best way to go.
"The most basic recipe for a dessert with canned fruits is to drain them, wipe off excess moisture and toss with some sugar and cinnamon and air fry until caramelized," she suggests. "Serve with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream." You can also use canned fruit to add a bit of zing to your other baked goods in the air fryer. "I love adding canned mixed fruit to the batter for scones, cakes, and muffins in the air fryer," says Simaak. Utilizing the air fryer will transform your desserts and sweet items, making it easier to serve up fruit-based treats that your family will love.
Chickpeas
If you are already a fan of chickpeas, you are going to absolutely love what the air fryer can do to them. And if you're in the undecided camp, crispy chickpeas will push you over the line. "One of my favorite canned foods to cook in the air fryer is chickpeas," says Farwin Simaak. "They turn out crispy and are perfect for snacking or adding to salads."
Snacking on chickpeas as a delicious way to get a boost of nutrition while keeping you going between meals. By coating the chickpeas in olive oil, paprika, and garlic powder, you can reap all the benefits of chickpeas – they are high in fiber and help keep your blood sugar stable – while enjoying an unbelievably tasty savory snack.
Adding them to a salad is another excellent use for the garbanzo beans, and the time saved compared to other appliances is significant. "Crisping up canned chickpeas in the air fryer for my salad takes way less time than cooking in the oven," points out Simaak. They will match brilliantly with a vegetable-based salad such as our green bean and tomato panzanella salad.
Tuna
Canned tuna is a versatile ingredient full of heart-healthy omega-3 fats that allows you to whip up a tasty meal quickly. By adding it to an air fryer dish, you can create inventive meals that would have taken much longer in the oven, thanks to the speed and convenience of the air fryer.
"I love adding canned tuna mixed with grated cheese to the top of baked potatoes for a delicious, loaded potato dish," says Jenny Catton. By air frying the potatoes initially, they will have a super crispy skin while still being fluffy in the center. You can then scoop out half of the flesh, mix with a can of tuna, stuff back into the potatoes, then top with a very large handful of cheese.
The beauty of loaded potatoes is how customizable they are. You can add bacon, sliced scallions, or even jalapeños for a bit of a kick. The air fryer will give the tuna a crispy texture that contrasts nicely with the soft potato.
Chicken
Chances are, you have cooked fresh chicken in your air fryer, and marveled at how quickly you can get a juicy and flavorful meal. If you're looking for a store cupboard essential that can be used to whip up a tasty midweek meal, canned chicken is more than up to the task.
"For canned meats, like chicken, you can make quick taquitos or quesadillas," suggests Farwin Simaak. Since canned chicken is already cooked, it is the ideal choice for the ultimate homemade fast food.
"Mix the chicken with taco seasoning and a spoonful of salsa," advises Simaak. "Fill the tortillas with the meat mixture and cheese, spray with oil, and air fry until golden." Another fast food favorite can be prepared easily from canned chicken. Chicken nuggets can be made by mixing the canned chicken with egg, mozzarella, and Parmesan, rolling into balls, then air frying for around 12 minutes until they are crisp.
Potatoes
If ever there was a vegetable that was meant for the air fryer, surely it would have to be the potato. The air fryer has revolutionized the way we prepare this super versatile root vegetable, and finally given us the crispy potatoes we've been trying to achieve in the oven for years.
For the ultimate convenience food, Jenny Catton suggests, "Try canned potatoes for a super easy way to make mini roasted potatoes." As if air fried roasties weren't good enough, now we have an even speedier version. Canned potatoes are already partly cooked, meaning they can transform into delicious roasters in the time it will take you to prepare your entrée.
Drain the potatoes well, then toss in some oil and your preferred seasonings. Then cook them in the air fryer for around 25 minutes until they have gone beautifully golden. They can be served with any meat or vegetable dish, or they even make a convenient snack.
Carrots
Carrots are often boiled or steamed to make a soft, tender side dish, but if you've never roasted them like fries, you absolutely should. Their sweet flavor comes through when roasted, and the texture is extremely satisfying — they make a great alternative to sweet potato fries. The beauty of using canned carrots is that you don't need to peel them, meaning one less tedious task stands between you and a tasty dinner.
Since the carrots are already cooked, you don't need to worry about the outside becoming crisp while the middle is still raw. Instead, you can have carrot fries with soft centers and caramelized exteriors. You can choose either whole or sliced carrots for the dish, both will taste great. Sprinkle some dried herbs on them, then roast in the air fryer for around six minutes, or until you are happy with the level of caramelization on the outside.
Green beans
Green beans are considered by many to be a less than exciting dish, often over-boiled until they are limp and lifeless. But transfer them to the air fryer instead, and you can have a crunchy, flavorful side dish or topping for a salad that will restore your faith in the humble green vegetable.
Farwin Simaak is a fan of using the air fryer for canned vegetables, commenting, "Green beans crisp up nicely in the air fryer with a spraying of oil." Spraying, rather than pouring oil onto the beans keeps them light without becoming too greasy. It is useful to fill a spray bottle with some olive oil and always have it handy for spraying on vegetables and meat, especially if you are conscious of the amount of fat you are cooking with.
To get the crispiest possible green beans, Simaak has another word of advice. "When using canned foods, especially canned vegetables, it's important to thoroughly drain and dry them," she says. This step is key to achieving that perfect crispy exterior in the air fryer."
Mushrooms
Mushrooms are a popular side dish, often accompanying steaks or burgers. Their methods of cooking, though, can often involve frying in copious amuonts of butter or oil, somewhat undoing their healthy nature. Jenny Catton recommends mushrooms as one of her favorite foods to cook in the air fryer, and Farwim Simaak agrees, explaining, "The air fryer is quick and convenient, making it perfect for busy home cooks." She also adds, "It makes the food crispy without the need for deep frying and all the extra calories, making it a healthier option."
Using canned mushrooms means you can skip the washing and preparation stage, and have a delicious, healthy side dish on your plate in just under 10 minutes. Simply drain the mushrooms and transfer them to the air fryer basket. Spray with oil, season and cook for eight to 10 minutes. The result will be a golden, nutritious side dish for your breakfast or dinner.
Jackfruit
Jackfruit has become a bit of a sensation in recent years, making its way on to plant-based menus as a tasty alternative to meat. If you've never heard of jackfruit, or aren't sure how best to cook it, you can rely on your trusty air fryer to help you out. Jackfruit has a consistency that is similar to pulled pork, and when cooked in the air fryer, you'll end up with crispy outsides and a soft middle. Farwin Simaak has a tip if you want to add an extra crust to the jackfruit. "If you want to add a crunchy texture to food, spraying some oil or coating in breadcrumbs will help," she recommends.
After coating in the breadcrumbs, cook for around 20 minutes, until a crunchy outside has formed. Be sure to take Simaak's advice, "Shake or flip the foods halfway through the cooking time to ensure even browning."
Apples
Apples are a wonderfully versatile fruit that feature in many sweet and savory dishes, and make a crunchy snack of their own accord. Canned apples offer a convenient alternative to fresh, and can be cooked in the air fryer to crisp them up into apple chips.
To create a sweet and crisp treat, drain the apple slices well, sprinkle them with cinnamon, then place them in a single layer in the air fryer. "[A] mistake [people make] is overcrowding the air fryer basket, which can cause uneven cooking and reduce the crispiness," explains Farwin Simaak. You can add a touch of butter for a little indulgence, or spray with some olive oil. After 10 minutes, you will have beautifully crisp apple slices that can be eaten on their own as a satisfying snack. They can also make a more indulgent dessert by serving a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top.
Pineapple
If you are in the mood for a dessert or snack that will satisfy your sweet craving but is slightly more nutritious at the same time, you should make a batch of air fryer pineapple rings. The natural sugars mean that they make a great alternative to candy or cakes, and you will certainly not feel deprived when you taste them.
This tropical fruit is full of nutrition and tastes delicious, but preparing one can be enough to put anyone off buying it again. By using canned pineapple rings, you get to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of the fruit, without spending half an hour wrestling with the prickly pineapple skin.
A squeeze of lime juice over the pineapple rings will add an extra tropical zing, then air fry them for around 12 minutes, till they have a beautiful charred look to them. Depending on how indulgent you wish to be, you can either serve them with vanilla ice cream, or a big dollop of Greek yogurt.
Sweetcorn
Sweetcorn is a popular kitchen staple and often graces the plate as a side dish to an entrée. However, introduce canned sweetcorn to an air fryer and you will get a crispy delight that Jenny Catton suggests as one of her go-to vegetables to cook in this way.
Sweetcorn is full of fiber — crucial to keep your digestive system happy — and its sweet flavor means it is well-liked by children and adults alike. Before crisping it up in the air fryer, heed Farwin Simaak's advice to make sure you create that satisfying crunch.
"One common mistake I see is not draining and drying the canned foods properly before air frying," she points out. "Excess moisture can prevent the food from crisping up and may lead to a soggy texture." Coat the corn in your favorite herbs and spice, then cook for around five minutes, or until you are happy with the level of crispiness.
Beets
Beets are a fantastic root vegetable to include in your diet, with their earthy flavor and bursting with nutrients. The deep purple color that has stained many home cooks' fingers for days is representative of the numerous plant compounds that have earned them the title of superfood.
To change the way you look at beets, try crisping them up in the air fryer to make a satisfying snack. Compared to roasting raw beetroot, they will be ready in a fraction of the time, meaning you won't have to wait long for a healthy snack. Coat the slices of beets in oil, then add some salt and pepper. Farwin Simaak recommends thinking outside your comfort zone sometimes when choosing what to add to your veggies. "Experiment with different seasonings and coatings to add extra flavor and crunch," she recommends. Roast your beets for about 20 minutes, turning them halfway through.
Sardines
If you want to up your omega-3 intake with a dish that's a bit different, try air frying canned sardines for a delicious lunch or light meal. The intense flavor of the fish is perfectly balanced by the crispy skin after roasting, creating a delightful taste experience with every bite.
Your sardines will likely be packed in some kind of oil, so the first step is to pat them dry to allow them to crisp up in the air fryer. To make them ultra crunchy, you can dip them in egg, then coat in breadcrumbs. You will get a satisfying crunch as you bit into it, then the soft, tangy flesh underneath.
Place the crumbed sardines in the air fryer in one layer, then cook for around 10 minutes, turning them once. The hot air circulating will make sure the sardines cook evenly, creating a lovely, golden crumb. Then squeeze lemon juice over the top, as this will cut through the oily flavor of the fish, and serve the sardines with a fresh green salad.