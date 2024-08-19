16 Canned Foods That Are Perfect For The Air Fryer

When you first started cooking in your air fryer, it probably didn't cross your mind that beans would be a good food to use, but in fact, they are a great ingredient to air fry. "My favorite canned foods to cook in the air fryer are beans and pulses," says Jenny Catton. "They are so versatile and are great for adding extra protein to vegetarian or vegan meals." The ability to cook beans so quickly and simply means that adding them as a healthy side to your main meal is easier than ever.

Advertisement

The air fryer can quickly change the texture of the beans, creating a satisfying snack with just a touch of savory seasoning. "Beans and pulses crisp up beautifully in the air fryer, making a crunchy snack that's a great alternative to potato chips," explains Catton.

However, it is important to prepare your beans properly if you want them to crisp up in the air fryer, otherwise you could be left with a soggy, disappointing dish. "If you want ingredients like... beans and pulses to become crunchy, it's really important to drain and dry them before putting them into the air fryer," advises Catton. If garbanzo beans are your pulse of choice, remember to reserve the drained liquid (known as aquafaba) as it has many brilliant plant-based uses, including in making cocktails.

Advertisement