Why Some Salmon Look Red, While Others Look Pink

There's a reason salmon is one of the world's most popular and prized fishes. It's fatty, meaty, rich in umami, and loaded with flavor. It's also an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and protein. But have you ever wondered why some salmon is deep red or orange, and other salmon is pale pink? Well, it turns out that the variations in flesh color are largely determined by salmon's diet, species, and even their age and genetics.

First thing's first: salmon gets its signature color from astaxanthin, a carotenoid pigment produced by microalgae. Remember how Violet Beauregarde turned blue after chewing a blueberry gum in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? That's actually not too far from what happens with salmon. The fish prey on krill, shrimp, and other small crustaceans, which in turn, feed on these astaxanthin-rich algae. Once ingested, the pigment builds up in the salmon's muscle tissue, thus giving its flesh its unique color.

That said, not all salmon consume the same amount of the astaxanthin. Wild salmon typically has higher levels of the pigment than farmed salmon. That's why its color is often deeper. Farmed individuals are fed with dry pellets that are supplemented with astaxanthin to give the meat some color, but it's typically a lighter shade of pink than wild salmon. That's one way you can spot a salmon's source just by looking at it. But not everything comes down to diet.