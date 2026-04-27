You Can Spot A Salmon's Source Just By Looking At It. Here's How

If you've ever bought salmon from your local fishmonger, you know the beautiful colors are eye-catching. But they're also clues to whether the fish was wild-caught or farm-raised. Once you know what to look for, you can tell the difference with just a quick glance.

Along with its standout flavor, salmon is known for its brilliant range of hues from red to pink, along with plenty of orange shades. Those vibrant hues, as well as the fat marbling that runs through the flesh, are tell-tale signs. Salmon's color comes from carotenoids (specifically astaxanthin), which are pigments found in the food it eats — small crustaceans, like shrimp and krill, which are high in the astaxanthin that creates the trademark pinks, oranges, and reds. The white marbling in salmon reflects the fat content, which is influenced by how active the salmon is.

Wild salmon are at the mercy of nature — they eat what they can find, when they can find it. The more marine creatures salmon eats, the more astaxanthin colors its flesh, resulting in stronger red or orange hues and thinner strips of fat marbling. Farm-raised salmon are fed a diet of dried pellets made from plants, grains, and fishmeal enhanced with artificial pigments that ensure consistent coloring to improve marketability. And since they are fed grain and don't get to move around as much to search for food, fat is more pronounced. So, if you see salmon with a consistent peachy coloring with plenty of even marbling, there's a good chance it's farm-raised, as opposed to wild salmon, which will likely have less and sporadic marbling and more variations in flesh hue.