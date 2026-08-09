Never Store Your Spices Above The Stove - Here's Why

Spices need to be stored in a cool, dry, and dark place that's far from any heat source — this also applies to appliances like the dishwasher and oven that tend to get hot. This could be your pantry, cabinets, or any drawers that aren't too close to your stove. If you don't have a ton of kitchen space to keep your spices neatly organized, pull-out drawers can come to the rescue. You could even tuck your spices behind any doors near your kitchen for optimal storage.

Your spices should also ideally be kept in airtight glass or metal containers. The plastic packaging most spices come in is acceptable, but some containers may be porous enough to let a little bit of air in, spoiling the contents inside quicker. Additionally, if you do want to leave your spices on a counter, be sure to keep them in opaque containers so that sun exposure doesn't ruin them.

If you've been keeping your spices above a stove all this while, you can check their freshness by crumbling a small pinch between your fingers and checking if it still has a strong aroma. You can also taste them — if they don't have much flavor, or you've been wondering why your dishes have been less flavorful, improper storage has wrecked your spices. Safe to say, storing your spices in neat little jars above your stove may add to your kitchen decor, but it's not the best environment for your seasonings.