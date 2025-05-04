How To Keep Your Spices Neatly Organized When You Don't Have Much Kitchen Space
We get it, if you're tight on kitchen space but your spice collection keeps expanding (especially if you keep finding uncommon spices you need to start cooking with) you can quickly find yourself playing a frustrating game of "find the cumin" while dinner burns.
While smart spice storage doesn't need to be complicated, it does need to be thought out and pull-out spice organizers, like this one by Mytozer Store, are a fantastic way to transform your awkward storage space into a functional spice holder that brings your whole spice collection into view in one pull. And the best part about these pull-out systems is that you can work them around what you already have. Yes, those perfect sets of spice jars can co-exist with those oddly shaped bottles you got form a specialty store, but if you want to be even more organized, buy some matching bottles and arrange everything into those instead.
For tiny kitchens, pull-out spice drawers can be an affordable way to add more storage space easily. And it doesn't need to be in the way you expect, either. If you have any unused vertical space, install a narrow pull out panel and transform it from an unused corner into something very practical. The space between your fridge and counter, for example, could be an overlooked opportunity.
Small space spice hacks beyond the pull-out
So, while you can utilize a lot of space spaces for a pull-out spice drawer, sometimes the space just isn't there. But don't worry, there are alternatives that require no special construction. Even just a standard drawers can make a really great organized home for your spices by simply lying the bottles flat with labels up. Simply get yourself a non-slip liner to make sure they don't roll around inside and then tightly compact them in. You could even buy little drawer dividers to break the drawer into sections for even more organization.
And if you'd rather save your drawers for utensils, then use your cabinet doors to your advantage. This is actually the trick I use in my own home, you can buy slim racks that are simply mounted inside your cabinet door, like these ones on Amazon for just $17.99. To pull this off properly, make sure you measure the racks beforehand as you need to make sure they fit inside without hitting the shelves.
Now you know that the secret to small-space spice organization isn't splurging or some complicated or fancy system, it's simply reassessing the opportunities already present in your kitchen. We have seven other small-kitchen spice storage hacks that actually work for you to find the best one for you. It turns out, just a few inches between your stove and counter, in a drawer or behind the doors of a cabinet could be all you need to create a perfectly organized spice display.