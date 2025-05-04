How To Keep Your Spices Neatly Organized When You Don't Have Much Kitchen Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We get it, if you're tight on kitchen space but your spice collection keeps expanding (especially if you keep finding uncommon spices you need to start cooking with) you can quickly find yourself playing a frustrating game of "find the cumin" while dinner burns.

While smart spice storage doesn't need to be complicated, it does need to be thought out and pull-out spice organizers, like this one by Mytozer Store, are a fantastic way to transform your awkward storage space into a functional spice holder that brings your whole spice collection into view in one pull. And the best part about these pull-out systems is that you can work them around what you already have. Yes, those perfect sets of spice jars can co-exist with those oddly shaped bottles you got form a specialty store, but if you want to be even more organized, buy some matching bottles and arrange everything into those instead.

For tiny kitchens, pull-out spice drawers can be an affordable way to add more storage space easily. And it doesn't need to be in the way you expect, either. If you have any unused vertical space, install a narrow pull out panel and transform it from an unused corner into something very practical. The space between your fridge and counter, for example, could be an overlooked opportunity.