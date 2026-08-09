Cleaning Vinegar Vs White Vinegar: What Makes Them Different?

Vinegar is kind of a funny thing. Although it comes in many varieties and for different purposes, at its core it's just a combination of water and acetic acid, and it is considered to be among the foods that don't really expire (though some types of vinegar may still lose acidity over time). But on that note, there's at least one type of vinegar you should never consume: cleaning vinegar. It can be tough to identify at a glance, as white vinegar and cleaning vinegar look almost identical. They're both clear liquids, they both smell pretty much the same, and they're both known for cutting through grime. Despite their similarities, however, these two products aren't interchangeable in every situation. While white vinegar is safe and downright useful for consumption, you should absolutely not drink cleaning vinegar.

That's just part of what makes the two different, though it is arguably the most important factor to remember. It all comes down to acidity. Regular distilled white vinegar is typically 5% acetic acid and 95% water. On the other hand, cleaning vinegar is highly effective for keeping your kitchen fresh because it usually contains 6% acetic acid. Sure, that concentration difference might not sound like a huge jump, but that still results in cleaning vinegar being 20% more acidic in terms of strength than your standard white vinegar. That extra strength certainly makes it pretty effective at dissolving mineral deposits, soap scum, grease, and hard-water stains, but since it is more corrosive, it's unwise to consume it. Plus, while white vinegar is food-grade, cleaning vinegar may contain impurities that make further make it unfit for consumption.