12 Whimsical Amazon Kitchen Gadgets You'll Want To Add To Your Cart Immediately

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you have a cute little cottage in the forest (jealous) or you're trying to create a cottagecore vibe in your apartment, adding whimsy to your space is always a good thing. Sometimes, however, it's easier said than done. Whimsical objects aren't always easy to come by, especially when you're looking to add cozy, woodsy vibes to your kitchen. Fear not — we've done the work for you.

We took the time to scour Amazon to find some of the most whimsical, make-your-cottage-heart-smile kitchen items available. Whether you're called to use an angry dinosaur to clean your microwave, want a gnome-y whisk to add some fun to your baking process, or you absolutely need to see a duck's little feet sticking out of your tea as it steeps (it's seriously adorable), we've got you covered. Take a look at our favorite whimsical finds, and be sure to click add to cart (or, if you're feeling especially whimsical, buy now).