12 Whimsical Amazon Kitchen Gadgets You'll Want To Add To Your Cart Immediately
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Whether you have a cute little cottage in the forest (jealous) or you're trying to create a cottagecore vibe in your apartment, adding whimsy to your space is always a good thing. Sometimes, however, it's easier said than done. Whimsical objects aren't always easy to come by, especially when you're looking to add cozy, woodsy vibes to your kitchen. Fear not — we've done the work for you.
We took the time to scour Amazon to find some of the most whimsical, make-your-cottage-heart-smile kitchen items available. Whether you're called to use an angry dinosaur to clean your microwave, want a gnome-y whisk to add some fun to your baking process, or you absolutely need to see a duck's little feet sticking out of your tea as it steeps (it's seriously adorable), we've got you covered. Take a look at our favorite whimsical finds, and be sure to click add to cart (or, if you're feeling especially whimsical, buy now).
Decorative Daisy Food Bag Clips
You need bag clips, so you might as well make them fun. These daisy bag clips stick to your fridge with a powerful magnet in the center of the flower, and you pull off the petals whenever you need to use them to close a bag. Functional, whimsical, and adorable.
Get Decorative Daisy Food Bag Clips on Amazon for $7.99.
Waffle Spoon Rest
Whether you're making waffles or you're simply a fan of all breakfast breads (we get it), adding a heart-shaped waffle spoon rest — complete with melting pats of butter — to your kitchen setup adds a sweet sense of coziness.
Get the Waffle Spoon Rest on Amazon for $16.99.
LuoCoCo Egg Separator
We know — this is a little on the gross side, but it's also so stinkin' cute. We're not sure whether to classify the shape of this egg separator as a chicken or an egg, but it looks adorable, and it gets the job done perfectly.
Get the LuoCoCo Egg Separator on Amazon for $7.99.
OTOTO Dracowave Microwave Cleaner
Cleaning doesn't always feel whimsical, but this little guy can help. Load your Dracowave microwave cleaner up with a bit of water, pop him in the microwave, and watch the steam make it super easy to remove stuck-on splatters.
Get the OTOTO Dracowave Microwave Cleaner on Amazon for $14.95.
OTOTO Gnomeo Whisk
Whether you're whipping up a batch of eggs, making a meringue, or otherwise putting a whisk to good use, you might as well do it with style. (Side note: If you're new to using a whisk, no judgment, but you'll want to make sure you're using it properly.) Pick up a Gnomeo whisk to boost the fun factor of any light and airy recipe.
Get the OTOTO Gnomeo Whisk on Amazon for $14.95.
OTOTO Barry the Bear Cheese Grater
We get it, pre-shredded cheese is convenient, but it's not always the right call. If you're grating or shredding cheese at home, you might as well have fun with it. The Barry the Bear cheese grater will have you smiling every step of the way, even as your hands start cramping (it's worth it, we promise).
Get the OTOTO Barry the Bear Cheese Grater on Amazon for $14.95.
Fred Duck Drink Infuser
Planning a whimsical afternoon tea party? Make your guests smile by steeping their tea in this adorable Fred duck drink infuser — it's impossible not to giggle when you see his tiny feet just above the surface of your tea.
Get the Fred Duck Drink Infuser on Amazon for $19.92.
Duck Jar Spatula
It's always a pain to try to get the last bit of peanut butter out of the bottom of the jar, isn't it? While you can certainly use a plain old spatula to get the job done, this duck jar spatula won't just work well — it'll also look super cute hanging in your kitchen.
Get the Duck Jar Spatula from Amazon for $9.99.
Fried Egg Ceramic Spoon Rest
We already mentioned the waffle spoon rest — add another breakfast-themed spoon rest to the mix by setting this sunny-side-up egg right next to it. Your kitchen will always look like it's ready for breakfast, and you'll always have a place to rest your spoons as you cook.
Get the Fried Egg Ceramic Spoon Rest on Amazon for $14.99.
Genuine Fred Blue Bird Ceramic Colander
Want to feel like Snow White walking into the forest when you walk into your kitchen? While we can't quite get a flock of sweet singing birds to surround you as you make your morning coffee (we're working on it), we can help you boost your bird decor with this sweet, bird-shaped colander.
Get the Genuine Fred Blue Bird Ceramic Colander on Amazon for $16.49.
Mechanical Wolf Timer
Battery-free and adorable, you'll want to find a place for this sweet wolf-shaped kitchen timer on your counter. If wolves aren't your thing, no worries — you can also choose from a panda, a fox, or a raccoon.
Get the Beige Wolf Mechanical Kitchen Timer on Amazon for $8.55.
Bicuzat Ceramic Frog Kitchen Utensil Holder
Finally, no whimsical kitchen is complete without a happy little frog smiling to reassure you that whatever new recipe you're trying is definitely, absolutely going to turn out perfectly. Add this happy frog utensil to the corner of your kitchen counter and give him a grin every time you spot him doing the same.
Get the Bicuzat Ceramic Frog Kitchen Utensil Holder on Amazon for $35.99.