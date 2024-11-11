How To Properly Use A Whisk - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

A whisk is one of those versatile kitchen tools that everyone seems to have in their first apartment, even if they don't actually cook (along with that weird spaghetti spoon with the hole in it). But it turns out there's a right way and a wrong way to use whisks, and it's possible you've been using yours wrong all along. Fortunately Chowhound recipe developer Miriam Hahn has come to the rescue in this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video. It turns out, those wire tools work much better if you use the right one for the job, and use it correctly.

"A really common mistake is using the wrong whisk for the task," says Hahn. She points out that there are several kinds of whisks, and focuses on four commonly used styles: balloon, French, silicone, and mini or mini-balloon whisks. Just as different kinds of knives have different uses and require specific skills, there are better and worse ways to swirl through eggs or batter for the best results. Hahn lays out a number of tips and techniques to ensure you start whisking things up the right way. It turns out a side-to-side motion works way better than a circular motion, and you probably should choose a much bigger bowl to do the mixing in than you think.