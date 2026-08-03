The 3-Ingredient Seafood Boil Sauce That's Too Easy Not To Try

The seafood boil is one of those classic one-pot meals that's perfect for a crowd. Have some friends over, open a few cold beers, and you've got a no-fuss dinner party that, while casual, packs a ton of flavor and feels like a special occasion. Most winning seafood boils include some variation of shrimp, clams, crawfish as the protein with potatoes, corn on the cob, sausage, and a good bit of seasoning inside that simmering broth. And then there's the dipping sauce.

A good sauce for a seafood boil doesn't have to be complicated — three ingredients are all you need. A simple mix of Old Bay seasoning, butter, and lemon juice is more than enough to make a delicious sauce that pleases a crowd. Old Bay's ingredients list offers so much flavor on its own — a mix of celery salt, paprika, mustard seed, red and black pepper, and cayenne pepper, plus other undisclosed components — to carry the boil. But when you add the zing from lemon juice plus the smooth, creamy richness of butter, then you really have a winning formula.

If you need a quick guideline, you basically mix a couple of tablespoons of water with about 1½ teaspoons of Old Bay. Simmer over medium-low heat for a few minutes, then turn it to low and slowly mix in a stick of butter (8 tablespoons), 1 tablespoon at a time. Whisk in the lemon juice, and you have the perfect three-ingredient sauce for your seafood boil.