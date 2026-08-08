Use Bobby Flay's Bourbon Glaze To Make Pork Ribs Taste Like $40 BBQ

Bobby Flay's honey-bourbon glaze works on pork ribs using other cooking methods besides smoking, whether that's in the oven or slow-cooking in a Crock-Pot before finishing in the oven. You could also include a few other ingredients to take this glaze to even higher heights of tastiness, looking no further than Flay's own cooking repertoire for inspiration.

In his recipe for Southwest meatloaf from a 2017 episode of Food Network's "The Bobby and Damaris Show," he combines pureed reconstituted ancho and New Mexico chiles with honey, apple cider vinegar, and cloves. Adding bourbon to these ingredients makes sense considering this spirit's tendency to have baking spice-like flavors, which play well with ancho's sweet earthiness and the New Mexico chile's bright and spicy fruitiness.

Flay does something similar with his New Mexican spice-rubbed pork tenderloin from his book "Bobby Flay: Chapter One." He combines bourbon with ancho and other chiles, along with a few other ingredients, for a sauce. Doing something similar with his honey-bourbon glaze would definitely up the flavor. Other possibilities to consider adding to Flay's honey-bourbon glaze include orange zest (or a little juice), molasses, or apple juice. You can also keep it simple with just honey and bourbon and sit down to a rack of ribs that taste like they came from an expensive restaurant, rather than your kitchen or backyard smoker.