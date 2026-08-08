Turn To This Old-Fashioned Pantry Staple For The Creamiest Scrambled Eggs
The best scrambled eggs have the right amount of texture and a velvety touch to them (we don't make the rules). While it sounds like heaven to create, it can be quite a nightmare to get right if you don't have the correct technique. Tom Colicchio opts for a non-dairy approach for getting his creamy scrambled eggs right. Other home cooks bet on heavy cream as a swap for milk, but there's another contender worth paying attention to: powdered milk.
Powdered milk is an old-school ingredient and is essentially milk that's been pasteurized then dried through evaporation. It was used frequently during World War II as a frugal means of eating in households across the nation. These days, you find it as a key ingredient in candies, chocolate, and many baked goods. There are several ways to use powdered milk for better home cooking, but scrambled eggs truly benefit from this under-represented pantry item. Powdered milk is lightweight, so doesn't weigh down eggs' light texture. Additionally, the lactose in powdered milk, a sugar, helps stop the process of coagulation, which results in the creamy finish.
Using powdered milk in scrambled eggs
Scrambled eggs are a breakfast staple that run the risk of being curdled and bland. Powdered milk helps prevent both of these accidents. It's great at adding milky depth and flavor, which, on top of the fluffy texture, provides the type of eggs you won't be able to put down. The method you use to make the eggs makes a huge difference, too. Add about 1 teaspoon of powdered milk per egg and whisk together before cooking. This ensures the powder can absorb some of the eggs, which helps slow coagulation (and improve creaminess). Be mindful not to overmix the eggs at this point; a nice, light touch makes a difference.
Powdered milk is a staple item that can last a long time in the pantry — anywhere from 18 months to indefinitely — so you don't have to worry about it expiring. If you do run out of powdered milk, no worries; you can substitute malted milk powder. This type of milk does have a heavier consistency and sweeter taste, but still offers lightness.