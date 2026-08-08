Turn To This Old-Fashioned Pantry Staple For The Creamiest Scrambled Eggs

The best scrambled eggs have the right amount of texture and a velvety touch to them (we don't make the rules). While it sounds like heaven to create, it can be quite a nightmare to get right if you don't have the correct technique. Tom Colicchio opts for a non-dairy approach for getting his creamy scrambled eggs right. Other home cooks bet on heavy cream as a swap for milk, but there's another contender worth paying attention to: powdered milk.

Powdered milk is an old-school ingredient and is essentially milk that's been pasteurized then dried through evaporation. It was used frequently during World War II as a frugal means of eating in households across the nation. These days, you find it as a key ingredient in candies, chocolate, and many baked goods. There are several ways to use powdered milk for better home cooking, but scrambled eggs truly benefit from this under-represented pantry item. Powdered milk is lightweight, so doesn't weigh down eggs' light texture. Additionally, the lactose in powdered milk, a sugar, helps stop the process of coagulation, which results in the creamy finish.