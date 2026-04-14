5 Ways To Use Milk Powder For Better Home Cooking

Milk easily elevates recipes with its distinct creaminess and rich flavor. While many recipes call for liquid milk, powdered milk is the next unsung hero tucked away in your pantry. Powdered milk is often associated with baby formula and various confectionary treats, but this affordable, long-lasting ingredient (six to 18 months) actually has a vast range of uses.

While it may sound unexpected, powdered milk is not much different from its liquid counterpart. The former is evaporated after being pasteurized, effectively removing any remaining water. Despite this, it has a similar amount of calcium (depending on brand), and can offer new layers of flavor and texture to many dishes. Not to mention, it makes for a great last minute alternative if you run out of standard milk.

When you look for powdered milk in stores, you typically find nonfat dry milk (made from skim milk) or whole dry milk, which generally contains more fat and has a shorter shelf life. It's also worth noting that low-heat milk powder tends to have that classic milky taste to it. Meanwhile, high-heat milk powder generally contains more denatured protein and has a slightly sweeter flavor profile. Regardless of which milk powder you use, powdered milk deserves a spot in your pantry for many reasons. For example, this ingredient is known to increase bread and other dough rises, soften sour yogurt, and makes for denser, creamier homemade ice creams. You could even incorporate this ingredient into your smoothies for extra vitamins, or your coffee in a pinch.