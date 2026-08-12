How Long Does Fancy Silver Cutlery Last Vs Regular Stainless Steel?

There's a third category worth mentioning here: Silver-plated cutlery. It's made with a metal like brass, nickel, or stainless steel, and then covered with a thin exterior layer of silver. That silver plating wears away over time, so the lifespan for this cutlery depends on how thick the plating is. With that said, it's hard to give a concrete lifespan (it also depends on how often you use the flatware), but that lifespan would be measured in decades, rather than years: 20 to 30 years is a ballpark number, but a thick-plated set could last for several more decades.

No matter which cutlery you choose, caring for it properly will extend its lifespan. Hand-washing is often recommended for silver and silver-plated flatware, and you'll want to scrub gently to avoid scraping off the plating; there are some cleaning tricks out there like using vinegar, too. Some argue that you can put silver cutlery in the dishwasher, but you'll want gentle detergents (avoid acidic lemon options), while keeping the heat low (under about 120 degrees Fahrenheit). You'll also need to polish your silverware if you want it to shine. Generally speaking, you should rinse your cutlery right after it's used to get rid of any food that could cause damage if it's left to sit there.

This rinsing applies for stainless steel too, but generally speaking, this cutlery is hardier when it comes to washing. It's considered fine to put in the dishwasher; just avoid stacking the cutlery too close to one another to avoid scratching.