Polish Your Silver Dishware With A Common Household Product For Easy, Shiny Results
Toothpaste is the ultimate life hack — it not only keeps our teeth spotless, it's also a guarantee that our friends won't run away if we lean in too close to spill the latest gossip. Modern toothpaste's origins trace back to 1824, when an American dentist named Dr. Peabody mixed together some soap and dental paste, creating the first version of the product. Since then, the formula has come a long way, with today's market offering countless options. Whether desensitizing or anti-calculus pastes, or pastes with added fluoride or abrasives to whiten teeth, just take a step into a supermarket and choose your favorite.
However, you might be surprised to learn that toothpaste's uses extend beyond the bathroom. As a matter of fact, did you know that it can even make your tarnished silver dishware shine like new? You were obviously already aware that ketchup is your secret for spotless silverware, but this little hack takes your polishing game to a whole new level. But since when is toothpaste a household cleaning product?
While toothpaste is generally safe for people to use, it's still a mild abrasive, meaning it can also polish off that unwanted dirt that's taken over your silverware. Additionally, fluoride-containing toothpastes boast some extra benefits, because this particular compound creates a protective layer on the surface of silver. This, in turn, keeps the dishware looking clean and shiny while preserving it from the side effects of oxidation in the future. But how do you actually clean your silver with toothpaste the right way?
How to properly use toothpaste on silver dishware
Believe it or not, cleaning your silver dishware with toothpaste is easier than you'd expect. A paper towel (or even a regular clean kitchen towel) and a sponge is all you need, in case you don't have an old toothbrush you could use. Just apply a little bit of toothpaste on the dishware (non-gel toothpaste is better) and use the toothbrush or the sponge to rub it all over the item.
If you're dealing with some serious tarnish buildup, you can let it sit for up to 10 minutes so the fluoride has time to work. Once the time is up, simply wash it with a little dish soap, and give it a final rinse before leaving it to dry on the towel. If there's still some tarnish left, feel free to repeat the process as many times as needed and watch your dishware become so spotless that you'll barely recognize it.
And just in case you were curious, toothpaste has plenty of other uses you might not have thought of. Whether it's whitening sneakers or getting stubborn crayon marks off your living room walls, toothpaste is an incredibly useful household cleaner. Hence, if you're wondering why your coffee mugs have stubborn stains and how to get rid of them, you're in luck because toothpaste is a surprisingly great fix for this too. And if that's not enough, it's also among the unconventional tricks you need to remove beet stains from your hands.