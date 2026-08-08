What Eating At Jersey Mike's In The '50s Was Like

Long before it was a massive sandwich chain worth billions, and even before a 17-year-old employee named Peter Cancro bought it in 1975 and later changed the name to "Jersey Mike's," there was a small sub shop in Point Pleasant on the Jersey Shore where it all began. The sign on the storefront read "Mike's Submarines," but other sources have it as "Mike's Subs" or "Mike's Submarine Sandwich Shop." Whatever they called it, the shop was the spot for locals and tourists alike to get a sub — still something of a novelty then — even though there was no parking lot.

Inside, you would likely have caught the smell of fresh bread and other tempting scents and be greeted by Mike Ingravallo or his wife Marie, the original owners. One poster on the Vintage New Jersey Facebook page, James Pettengill, recalled going there in the 1950s with his father back when you could get a whole sub for 50 cents and a half sub for 35 cents, the equivalent of a little more than $6 and $4 today. No Jersey Mike's ordering trick today could get you a sub that cheap. Back in the early days, besides subs, you could pick up cold cuts to take home. A little later, a pinball machine was added along with a television. It was a far cry from the sleek look of today's Jersey Mike's.