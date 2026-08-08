Make Top Sirloin Taste Unforgettable And Cook It Rare

Inexpensive and easy to come by, there's a reason top sirloin steak makes it's way into so many of our kitchens. Some chefs say that sirloin is one of the best cuts of steak — as long as you know what you're doing. When prepared correctly, it can be delicious. When prepared poorly, it can be tough and chewy, which makes sense when you understand what part of the cow the meat comes from.

Top sirloin steak comes from the area between the ribs and the hip of a cow. It's an area of muscle that gets quite a bit of movement, so it's a lean cut without a lot of marbling. This means top sirloin can be tough if not marinated and cooked properly. That's why you should cook your top sirloin steak rare. Since it can become tough, ensuring that it's far from overcooked can help create tender, easy-to-chew, flavorful bites.

Any steak — including your top sirloin — is considered to be cooked rare when it's at an internal temperature of 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. With time, you may be able to tell a top sirloin steak's doneness by touching it, but as you're learning, it's a good idea to use a meat thermometer. You'll want to take your top sirloin steak off of the grill once it hits 125 degrees Fahrenheit if you're looking for a rare result. Be sure to let your top sirloin rest for a few minutes after you remove it from the heat to make sure it stays juicy before you cut into it (slicing against the grain, of course).