Make Top Sirloin Taste Unforgettable And Cook It Rare
Inexpensive and easy to come by, there's a reason top sirloin steak makes it's way into so many of our kitchens. Some chefs say that sirloin is one of the best cuts of steak — as long as you know what you're doing. When prepared correctly, it can be delicious. When prepared poorly, it can be tough and chewy, which makes sense when you understand what part of the cow the meat comes from.
Top sirloin steak comes from the area between the ribs and the hip of a cow. It's an area of muscle that gets quite a bit of movement, so it's a lean cut without a lot of marbling. This means top sirloin can be tough if not marinated and cooked properly. That's why you should cook your top sirloin steak rare. Since it can become tough, ensuring that it's far from overcooked can help create tender, easy-to-chew, flavorful bites.
Any steak — including your top sirloin — is considered to be cooked rare when it's at an internal temperature of 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. With time, you may be able to tell a top sirloin steak's doneness by touching it, but as you're learning, it's a good idea to use a meat thermometer. You'll want to take your top sirloin steak off of the grill once it hits 125 degrees Fahrenheit if you're looking for a rare result. Be sure to let your top sirloin rest for a few minutes after you remove it from the heat to make sure it stays juicy before you cut into it (slicing against the grain, of course).
What you need to know to cook a perfectly rare sirloin steak
Ready to give rare top sirloin a try? After you've chosen the best sirloin at the grocery store, it's important to understand how to marinate (it's kind of a must-do) and cook your steak so that it rivals something you'd get at a restaurant. Marinating your top sirloin in a simple blend of olive oil, soy sauce, lemon juice, and your favorite seasonings and herbs can go a long way toward adding flavor and helping to create a more tender result, as the acidity of the lemon juice can start to break down tough tissues in the meat.
In the event that you don't quite get your sirloin steak perfectly rare, no worries. Chop up any overcooked pieces and toss them into the freezer — you can use them later to totally elevate your next batch of chili. While it can take a little bit of practice to get sirloin steak just right, it's well worth your while. Getting the perfect rare cook — after your steak has spent some time in a high-quality marinade — can make a top sirloin cut shine.