Totally Elevate Your Chili With One Meat Swap

If sirloin isn't on the docket, there's definitely other cuts of meat that will get you that same juiciness and depth of flavor. Ribeye is a high-grade cut of meat with lots of marbling (fatty strips throughout the loin) that make it perfect for chili. Given that your mixture of ingredients will need to simmer on the stove for some time, it's helpful that a ribeye's high fat content keeps the meat tender even if it's a bit overcooked. Make sure to opt for boneless ribeye as you'll need to cut your steak into small chunks. The one drawback of this cut is the higher price point, but a rump steak will yield similar results and keep your dish affordable.

The strip steak, otherwise known as a New York strip, is another extremely versatile cut of meat that can easily be used in place of top sirloin. Although a slightly leaner option than the sirloin or ribeye, the strip still has a wonderfully bold, beefy flavor that will upgrade your basic chili. It isn't known for being the most tender, but it has a nice chew to it. The unfortunate drawback of a leaner steak is its ability to quickly dry out, so definitely be sure to not overcook it. In this case, it might be best to first sear your strip steak, get it to the right temperature, and remove from the pan. Then, once the rest of your chili is cooked, add the chunks of meat back in. No matter how you go about it or which cut you choose to use, steak should be your new chili staple.