This Is The Only Oven Temperature You Need For Perfect Roasted Potatoes Every Time
Oven roasted potatoes are the perfect blend of crunchy and soft, and they offer a blank canvas for a wide variety of flavors (rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes are particularly delicious). Whether you're a purist and prefer your roasted potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or you like to go a little more out of the box (sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning on your roasted potatoes to add more texture and flavor), getting the temperature right is key for creating the browned, fluffy-on-the-inside spuds that you want. Crank your oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve this — it's the sweet spot that ensures your spuds cook through from the inside, but with enough high heat to also crisp up the outsides.
At this temperature, it should take you about half an hour to get perfectly roasted potatoes. If your potato pieces are larger, it'll take a bit more time to get the result you want (more on that in just a moment). Of course, nailing the temperature is only a part of the battle when it comes to making perfect roasted potatoes. There are also some other tips and tricks you can use to boost the flavor and texture of oven-roasted spuds.
More tips and tricks to get perfect roasted potatoes
When you're roasting potatoes in the oven, it's your goal to create a fluffy interior and a crisp exterior. One of the best ways to ensure a tender interior is to cut your potatoes into small, fairly uniform cubes to allow the heat in your oven to work its magic evenly. One inch cubes are often recommended, but you can go larger — just make sure you keep all of the pieces on your baking sheet a similar size so that you don't end up with some pieces burning while others are just barely starting to cook.
Creating a flavorful crunch requires some oil. While the absolute best fat to cook roasted potatoes in can differ depending on personal preference, it's smart to infuse flavor into whatever fat you choose before using it to coat your potatoes. Try roasting some garlic, basil, sage, or chili peppers with your oil in a pan on the stove before coating your potatoes. Remember, roasting potatoes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit is part of the puzzle, but cutting your potatoes into small cubes and using plenty of seasoning and oil can help you get the fluffy-yet-crispy result you want.