This Is The Only Oven Temperature You Need For Perfect Roasted Potatoes Every Time

Oven roasted potatoes are the perfect blend of crunchy and soft, and they offer a blank canvas for a wide variety of flavors (rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes are particularly delicious). Whether you're a purist and prefer your roasted potatoes with olive oil, salt, and pepper, or you like to go a little more out of the box (sprinkle some everything bagel seasoning on your roasted potatoes to add more texture and flavor), getting the temperature right is key for creating the browned, fluffy-on-the-inside spuds that you want. Crank your oven up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit to achieve this — it's the sweet spot that ensures your spuds cook through from the inside, but with enough high heat to also crisp up the outsides.

At this temperature, it should take you about half an hour to get perfectly roasted potatoes. If your potato pieces are larger, it'll take a bit more time to get the result you want (more on that in just a moment). Of course, nailing the temperature is only a part of the battle when it comes to making perfect roasted potatoes. There are also some other tips and tricks you can use to boost the flavor and texture of oven-roasted spuds.