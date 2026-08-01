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Nostalgia comes in many forms, and eating vintage foods is one way to capture fond memories; some may taste better than you remember. One of the childhood breakfast foods boomers will remember is Cream of Wheat. And grits (prepared breakfast-style) can taste comfortingly good, but there's another hot cereal brand that's even better: Malt-O-Meal.

Malt-O-Meal is a tasty boxed breakfast food developed in 1919 by John S. Campbell, who wanted to create a hot breakfast cereal that tasted better than the wheat cereals he grew up with, like Cream of Wheat, which is made of farina (finely ground wheat kernels) and tastes somewhat neutral, with any flavor coming from additions like sugar and butter. After some experimenting, Campbell came up with a blend of wheat farina and malted barley, the latter of which adds a sweet, caramelly, nutty taste to the cereal. The difference gives the cereal grains in Malt-O-Meal their own distinctive sweet flavor, with the sugar and butter acting only to complement them.

Grits are similar in style to boxed breakfast wheat cereals but are made from ground corn. That tends to make them coarser and give them a corn-forward, earthy flavor compared to Malt-O-Meal, though they're largely considered neutral in flavor. Grits are also frequently served for lunch or dinner. With grits, you're usually either Team Sweet or Team Savory, but if you like yours on the sweet side, Malt-O-Meal still has the advantage with its own naturally sweet and nutty taste.