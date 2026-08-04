9 Myths About Steak You've Believed For Way Too Long

When choosing a steak to order at a restaurant or cook at home, most of us assume that the most expensive cut of beef must be the best. Filet mignon can have an eye-watering price tag, but according to the experts we interviewed, this doesn't necessarily mean you should opt for it every time. "While these cuts are popular, flavor and tenderness depend just as much on preparation, seasoning, and cooking technique as they do on the cut itself," says Dagan Lynn.

Rosangela Teodora agrees that there are so many factors that influence the eating experience of a steak, and the cut is only one small piece of the puzzle. "A deep, complex beef flavor depends on many things," she explains. "The cut it came from, breed of the animal, the animal's diet, its maturity, fat development, and how the meat has been handled and aged."

If you're cooking the steak at home, buying a more expensive cut doesn't automatically mean it will taste great. An overcooked filet is a disaster, so Sean Griffin recommends focusing on preparing and cooking it well instead. "My advice for home cooks is to spend according to your budget or the occasion and focus on technique ... Season it properly, control the heat, and let it rest." By focusing on a flavorful piece of meat that is cooked well, rather than obsessing about the best cut, there is a high chance of having a delicious piece of meat, regardless of cost.