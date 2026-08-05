Should You Use Fresh Or Frozen Blueberries In Baking?

There's something about fruit-infused baked goods that's equal parts refreshing and indulgent; perhaps because fresh, ripe fruit is only available for part of each year. This is especially true of blueberries. They're pretty delicate, and don't always fare the best when transported to your local grocery store. That's why some bakers are substituting frozen blueberries for fresh in their favorite desserts — to avoid the moldy blueberries hiding in the center of the clamshell and to have access to their favorite fruit all year. In addition to these advantages, frozen blueberries are often more nutrient dense than fresh because they're picked and frozen at peak ripeness.

However, whether you should use frozen or fresh blueberries in your baked goods depends on a few more factors than preference and vitamin levels, and one isn't necessarily better than the other. For instance, fresh blueberries have a firmer texture than frozen since the freezing process causes the cells in the fruit to burst, resulting in a mushy texture when thawed. This makes frozen blueberries more suitable for baked goods with thick batters; the collapsed texture is hidden while the batter easily soaks up extra juice. Meanwhile, fresh berries are the best choice for pastries with an all-fruit filling, such as your favorite bakery-worthy blueberry pie or tart, because a filling made with fresh fruit is more stable.