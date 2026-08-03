Bake Cookies In Sticks Instead Of Rounds To Make Them Easier To Dip
Along with being a classic, nostalgic, and delicious treat, cookies and milk are also scientifically proven to be compatible, as milk is molecularly structured to be the perfect dual-purpose flavor enhancer and palate cleanser. The only issue with this tasty childhood snack is the problem of dipping. Most round cookies are either too small to dip into the milk without wet fingers, or too large to fit into the mouth of the glass. Enter the ultimate solution to this conundrum: cookie sticks.
Baking your cookies into long, thin sticks instead of rounds not only ensures they'll dip easily into any glass, but it also gives you more surface area to hold onto and keep your fingers dry. Fortunately, you can do this with most cookie dough recipes or use high-quality store-bought cookie dough as a shortcut to make this hack even easier. The idea is to scoop your dough, form it into long ropes, then chill to help it keep its shape as it bakes (though it'll still spread slightly in the oven, resulting in long, flat cookies).
In addition to being easier and less messy to enjoy with milk, this cookie shape is also the perfect novel addition to potluck and celebration dessert trays — especially when dipped in melted chocolate and rolled in sprinkles, chopped nuts, or mini candies. You can even pair them with milk that's a complementary flavor, such as lemon shortbread cookies dipped in white chocolate and served with strawberry milk.
Cookie sticks: what works and what doesn't
While there's a slight learning curve to this hack, you have a few options for getting cookie sticks to hold their long, thin shape. Besides forming, chilling, and baking individual ropes of dough, you can also pat the dough into the bottom of a baking pan to chill before slicing it into strips and baking (with the sticks spaced at least an inch apart). Or, you can form and bake a large rectangular cookie and, once nearly cooled, slice it into sticks. Just be sure to move the sticks to a cooling rack so they don't release steam onto each other as they cool, which could ruin their structural integrity.
Structural integrity is especially important for cookie sticks, as you don't want them to fall apart when dipping them into milk, frosting, melted chocolate, etc. That means you'll want to bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to make sure they're perfectly crisp, ensuring they're sturdier and less likely to crumble. Expect baking to take anywhere from nine to 14 minutes. Additionally, avoid dipping them in anything until they're completely cool, as warm cookies tend to be softer, regardless of baking temperature.
It's also prudent to be mindful of add-ins. While a handful of chocolate chips or raisins should be okay, adding a ton of extra ingredients can make it harder for the dough to stick to itself and make your cookies less sturdy. Instead, opt for simpler flavor pairings and save the kitchen-sink treatment for traditional round cookies.