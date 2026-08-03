Bake Cookies In Sticks Instead Of Rounds To Make Them Easier To Dip

Along with being a classic, nostalgic, and delicious treat, cookies and milk are also scientifically proven to be compatible, as milk is molecularly structured to be the perfect dual-purpose flavor enhancer and palate cleanser. The only issue with this tasty childhood snack is the problem of dipping. Most round cookies are either too small to dip into the milk without wet fingers, or too large to fit into the mouth of the glass. Enter the ultimate solution to this conundrum: cookie sticks.

Baking your cookies into long, thin sticks instead of rounds not only ensures they'll dip easily into any glass, but it also gives you more surface area to hold onto and keep your fingers dry. Fortunately, you can do this with most cookie dough recipes or use high-quality store-bought cookie dough as a shortcut to make this hack even easier. The idea is to scoop your dough, form it into long ropes, then chill to help it keep its shape as it bakes (though it'll still spread slightly in the oven, resulting in long, flat cookies).

In addition to being easier and less messy to enjoy with milk, this cookie shape is also the perfect novel addition to potluck and celebration dessert trays — especially when dipped in melted chocolate and rolled in sprinkles, chopped nuts, or mini candies. You can even pair them with milk that's a complementary flavor, such as lemon shortbread cookies dipped in white chocolate and served with strawberry milk.