Science Explains Why Milk And Cookies Are A Match Made In Flavor Heaven

Whether enjoyed right after a satisfying, delicious lunch or as a late-night treat before bedtime, cookies are the ultimate comfort food that almost everyone has a soft spot for. Even Santa can't resist a few of them on Christmas Eve. Pair cookies with a cold glass of milk, and it's a match made in heaven.

Milk contains emulsifiers, such as phospholipids, and proteins, such as casein and whey. These natural substances not only prevent fat and water molecules from separating by binding them together, but also help dissolve and remove fat-soluble compounds that can often linger in the mouth. This makes milk an effective palate cleanser. You might have noticed how easily it sweeps chocolate, salted caramel, or fruit jam right off your palate. And considering how it is made up of about 87% water, it also naturally works as a thirst quencher.

The secret to a softer chocolate chip cookie might be a simple flour swap, but milk's complex composition (it's essentially made of protein, fat, lactose, enzymes, and water) also affects a cookie's texture. You've probably noticed that when you dip a warm cookie into milk, it immediately starts soaking into the dough. When this happens, the emulsifiers present in the milk start reacting with the cookie's butter and sugars. This ultimately softens the cookie's texture, making it more enjoyable, and smooths out its dryness and the sharp crunch.