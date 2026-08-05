The Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken That Some Customers Claim Is 'Better Than Costco's'

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Grocery store rotisserie chicken has quite the reputation these days. When it hits, it hits — which makes it the perfect item to grab on the go for a quick and easy weeknight dinner. But when it misses, it misses. And, sometimes, when that happens, you might have wished you would've run through the McDonald's drive-thru. However, plenty of grocery stores now offer rotisserie chickens, and one of the best reviewed out there comes from Costco. But, according to other reviewers, Sam's Club might just have a better version.

Plenty of Redditors share this belief that Sam's Club has the best rotisserie chicken. Comparing it to Costco, one Redditor says, "Sam's Club chicken is far SUPERIOR. It has more flavor, it's great by itself, in chicken salad, in sandwiches, you name it." The same poster claims that Costco's version has little seasoning, a strange smell, and it's "extremely fatty in the worst way." Another Redditor on the same thread says that they have been to many Costco and Sam's Club locations and the same holds true — Costco's chicken is pale with soft, uncaramelized skin, while Sam's chicken seems better quality, has crispy skin, and a good texture overall.

Other Redditors on a completely separate thread agree. Regarding the Sam's Club rotisserie, one says the quality of the chicken is superb and appreciates that Sam's Club uses Lawry's as part of its seasoning. One Redditor responds: "Yep, Sam's is a way better chicken, albeit a little smaller. Seems like Costco's is just pumped full of solution." Still, Costco has quite a few fans of its rotisserie chicken. One user on Reddit says: "I find at Costco, at least in our area, it's more consistent. Flavor all the way through the meat. Never dry. Sometimes under-seasoned but cook is always perfect. I just add some extra seasoning."