Turn Dull Cabbage Into A Creamy, Comforting Meal With One Canned Soup

Though cabbage and cream of chicken soup are tasty on their own, and even more so when combined, their flavors are subtle and can get lost if not elevated correctly. One of the best ways to improve canned cream of chicken soup and cabbage alike is to use robust seasoning. While you probably won't need salt as the condensed soup is already sodium-heavy, ingredients like freshly cracked pepper, a handful of bay leaves, and some dried thyme will work wonders to develop a beautifully complex flavor.

One of the best things about cabbage is how well it pairs with other sturdy veg like onions and radishes, which become tender and tangy when you cook them. Both alliums and brassicas complement the earthy undertones in the cabbage. Once united with the meaty flavors in the cream of chicken soup, this simple meal will feel like a warm, homey, comforting treat. Its rich mixture also benefits from a touch of acid, like a splash of red wine vinegar, sherry vinegar, or a dash of Worcestershire sauce.

Building flavor this way also warrants fairly long simmering times, which is perfect for smoothing out the flat or tinny flavor that canned ingredients sometimes have. Plus, cabbage needs a decent amount of cook time to become soft and velvety enough to slice through with a spoon. So, expect to cook your sauteed cabbage and other ingredients for around 40 minutes on a low simmer for best results.