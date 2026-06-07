For Velvety, Rich Cabbage Soup, Use This Variety

There are many types of cabbage and, therefore, many different ways to cook with it. But when it comes to soup, one variation of cabbage reigns supreme over the others: napa cabbage. Also known as Chinese cabbage, this variation has long been one of the most ubiquitously grown vegetables in both China and Japan. It has a very delicate flavor in its raw form, but when combined with other ingredients and heated up, that's where the leafy green really shines.

Napa cabbage soaks up all of the various flavors around it when cooked, making it a fantastic soup ingredient. It also becomes more tender as it cooks, and this softening is another one of the big reasons why napa cabbage works better than regular cabbage in soups (or stews). This results in a comforting melt-in-your-mouth situation, which is exactly what you'd want in a soup ingredient. Its flavor is also enhanced by cooking, turning more sweet as it simmers. And while this is also true for green cabbage, napa cabbage remains best for soups due to not being as rubbery and thick.