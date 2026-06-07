For Velvety, Rich Cabbage Soup, Use This Variety
There are many types of cabbage and, therefore, many different ways to cook with it. But when it comes to soup, one variation of cabbage reigns supreme over the others: napa cabbage. Also known as Chinese cabbage, this variation has long been one of the most ubiquitously grown vegetables in both China and Japan. It has a very delicate flavor in its raw form, but when combined with other ingredients and heated up, that's where the leafy green really shines.
Napa cabbage soaks up all of the various flavors around it when cooked, making it a fantastic soup ingredient. It also becomes more tender as it cooks, and this softening is another one of the big reasons why napa cabbage works better than regular cabbage in soups (or stews). This results in a comforting melt-in-your-mouth situation, which is exactly what you'd want in a soup ingredient. Its flavor is also enhanced by cooking, turning more sweet as it simmers. And while this is also true for green cabbage, napa cabbage remains best for soups due to not being as rubbery and thick.
How to cook with napa cabbage (and what to make)
Many Asian soups incorporate napa cabbage into them with ease. This means napa cabbage would go deliciously in egg drop soups, miso soups, as well as various kinds of wonton or dumpling soups. You can also add napa cabbage to broths containing other veggies, tofu, or pork. Truly, any of these ingredients would work well together — just pick your favorites.
As great as it is in soups, napa cabbage is incredibly versatile and also works well in hot pot, kimchi, noodle dishes, pancakes, and stir-fries. It's a relatively easy ingredient and doesn't take long to cook, allowing you to add it to any one of these dishes in the later stages of cooking (and be sure not to cook it too long or it will become wilted). It can be sautéed, boiled, or steamed, but whatever you do, never attempt to roast napa cabbage before adding it to soup or anything else (it will fall apart). And lastly, it can always be eaten raw as a salad base to go along with your soup or even used in coleslaw.