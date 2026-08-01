One Fan-Favorite Hot Dog Brand Is Quietly Made By A Chinese Company

Hot dogs may trace their roots back to European sausages, but they're inarguably American in nature. From the quintessential all-beef NYC hot dog with spicy mustard and onion relish to cream cheese-slathered Seattle dogs, hot dogs have grown to be a cultural hallmark of the United States. Perhaps no American hot dogs are better known, though, than Nathan's Famous, a New York-born fast food chain and brand known for its packaged hot dogs in grocery stores nationwide and its annual hot dog eating contest at Coney Island on, of all days, the Fourth of July. But for all its American-ness, Nathan's isn't entirely domestic — the famous hot dogs are made by a Chinese pork producer.

If you didn't know, that's because the partnership is relatively recent. Pork producer and food-processing company Smithfield Foods has only been in a licensing partnership with the company for just over 10 years of its 100-plus-year history. Under this agreement, Smithfield uses its enormous scale to manufacture and distribute the hot dog across the U.S., Canada, and Sam's Clubs in Mexico. That may leave you wondering what that has to do with China.

It turns out that although Smithfield was founded in the U.S. and describes itself as an American company, it's actually owned by Chinese company WH Group. Formerly known as Shuanghui International Holdings, WH Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and oversees businesses around the globe. At the time the company acquired Smithfield for $4.72 billion in 2013, Bloomberg described it as the "largest for a meat producer and the biggest takeover of a U.S. company." And Nathan's international saga isn't over yet.